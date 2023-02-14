News

Olaogun-Dickson: I laid foundation for LASTMA, LAWMA, others creation in Lagos

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

The Accord Party governorship candidate in Lagos State, Hakeem Olaogun- Dickson, has claimed to have creates the template for the creation of some agencies such as the Lagos State Transport Management Agency (LASTMA), Lagos Waste Management Agency (LAWMA), Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps (LNSC), and others were creates in Lagos State.

According to him, he formed the prototypes of those bodies while he was the chairman of Surulere Local Government Area. Dickson revealed this while making known his capability to rule Lagos State perfectly based on his experiences which he said were borrowed by the governors who have hitherto ruled the State under the All Progressives Congress (APC) party. The guber candidate said this while fielding questions at the governorship debate organised for the candidates from the various political parties in the state by Silverbird Television. During the debate tagged “The Silverbird Governorship Debate” on Sunday, Dickson said his wealth of experience in grassroots governance will turn around the state for better if elected.

 

Our Reporters

