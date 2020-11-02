Metro & Crime

Olapade Agoro dies at 77

Former presidential candidate of the National Action Council (NAC), Dr. Olapade Agoro, is dead. Agoro died yesterday in a hospital in Ibadan at the aged of 77. He was said to have been ill for the past three weeks.

 

Until his death, Olapade was the Spiritual Head, Aladura Churches and Christ Merciful Church. He was the Owatapa of Itapa Ijesa in Osun State.

His widow, Mrs. Wonuola Olapade-Agoro, confirmed his death. She said: “It is very true, Baba has left. He has left us.”

 

Also, his son, Adebo, also said “the former presidential candidate of the National Action Council has passed on after a brief illness. It happened about 2.15am today (yesterday). He has been sick. He has been at the hospital for about three weeks.

