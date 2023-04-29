OLAROTIMI FAKUNLE: Portraying Kazeem in Gangs of Lagos challenging, will never forget it

Olarotimi Fakunle is an actor, director and producer. While he has played several strong characters in both film and theatre, he is best known for his roles in Ajochie, Paper Boat, Last Days, Run and Omoye. Fakunle has worked on several projects that are based on the works of some of Nigeria’s most respected playwrights including The Trials of Brother Jero by Wole Soyinka and Our Husband has Gone Mad Again and The Gods are Not to Blame by Ola Rotimi. This year, Olarotimi featured in Nigeria’s most talked about movie ‘Gangs of Lagos’, in this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Olarotimi opened up on how it started, role in Gangs of Lagos among others matters. Excerpts:

How did it start?

Funnily enough, I wanted to study veterinary medicine way back because I grew up with pets. I had all sorts of pets as a child. But I realised from my primary school that I was always into poetry recitation. And when I got into secondary school, from my JSS1, I started representing my school in literary and debating competitions. I used to do what is called performance poetry, not spoken word now. It’s like poetry in drama. I take your poem and make it more dramatic; that was how it started for me. And I always took the first prize. So, basically, what I did was, pick all those traditional poems like ‘Osun’, ‘Esu’, ‘Ogun’; and look at the dramatic elements in them. But I didn’t even know what dramatic elements were then. But I know that when I was reading the poems alone in my room then, I would see the images of the things I wanted to achieve in my head. In a nutshell, I eventually studied Theatre Art in LASU after several fights with my parents, and the rest they say is history.

There is this belief that people who cross over from stage to television tend to overact. Do you agree with that?

I don’t agree with that. I am a director for the stage as well, and I am trying to learn TV directing while I am doing television as well. I also do think that in acting for stage, you can do anything. It is easy for a stage actor to adapt to television.

So, there’s a tendency for a stage actor to over-act on television?

You have to learn the characteristics of television acting because it deals with fewer gestures. It is subtle. Stage is larger than life; that’s how we call it, but television is more subtle.

You played Kazeem, a powerful political figure, in the movie ‘Gangs of Lagos’. What were some of the challenges of playing a character with such immense influence?

To be clear, I have never been involved in a gang war. I’ve never been involved in a street war and yes, maybe a couple of times growing up you know you’ve seen certain things flash through your eyesight as you pass but playing Kazeem as that particularly powerful man is an experience I had to borrow. I had to research. I had to Google people (I don’t want to mention certain names but I know that I had to understudy one of the most popular NURTW figures). I was privileged to sit down with some of the people close to them and share how they have been able to use power and their experience dominating and bettering the life of people around them, and that was what I actually just used throughout the journey of playing the character.

The character you played had a complicated relationship with Tobi’s character. How did you navigate that dynamic on screen?

It’s funny having to clash with Tobi’s character on screen and then you see us in real life and the way we just transition from having regular conversations when we’re not filming and just getting ready for a take to when we’re filming and then having that face-off, then to the fighting and then banters, it’s just amazing. Sometimes I ask myself, “omo how are we able to do this just from sitting down and chit chatting?’ Sometimes from just drinking water and then boom you see a different face of each and everyone of us and that is something money cannot buy. I know it comes from a good place of building chemistry with whoever you’re playing with.

Your character’s actions were the catalyst for the film’s events, how did you approach portraying such a pivotal role?

In portraying Kazeem in Gangs of Lagos, Kazeem is first and foremost a phenomenal character and a phenomenal person. Now when I say this sometimes a lot of people attack me that Kazeem is a bad person. Being good or bad I always say is a matter of perspective. You have to first put yourself in the shoes of Kazeem to find out what his mindset was, to understand what he has been through and what has made him become what he has become and I love doing that because I also sat among people who have been through a certain kind of life and settings. It was a lot of work but I was able to sit in the role. I was able to push that character and live the character and even I believed the character.

What drew you to the script and made you want to be a part of the project?

What drew me to Gangs of Lagos was the script itself. From the first day I went to do the close reading with Jade, the language was just beautiful. “Omo alapata ni mi ati kekere ni mo ti ma sa yan.” (Meaning, I’m a butcher’s son and right from childhood I’ve been made to learn how to butcher things). You know those lines are lines that sank into my head and the language. As at that time I didn’t even know who was involved in the project. And of course, the director, I was just hoping God please let me be able to work with Jade and here we are today.

How did you prepare for the role of Kazeem in Gangs of Lagos?

Kazeem is one character that I cannot forget anytime soon, definitely not in a hurry and I don’t think ever because Kazeem came with a lot of challenges. We had loads of stunt training. Director Jade Osiberu pushed us to the limit and drove us to make sure that we were able to live the lives of these characters. We had stunt rehearsal for about six weeks and we still had some private sessions in between it.

I remember that I had to go to the market; I actually had to go to the streets and to the core streets to learn some street lingo. I had to also go to the meat sellers to learn how to cut meat, to learn how to kill animals and to just be in that environment for a while to take it in.

Having read the script, I noticed that he was the son of a butcher who has always been butchering animals for his father since when he was little and that was one of the things, they’ve used to insult him, so he had to live that character, he had to breathe that character, he had sleep, he had to eat that character so that when you see him nobody has to tell you this is Kazeem. He doesn’t have to say anything to you, when he looks at you, you know that Kazeem is here.