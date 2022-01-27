Olashore International School inaugurates panel into ex-student’s claims

The Trustees of Olashore International School Association, Proprietor of Olashore International School (OIS), a private co-educational boarding secondary school in Iloko- Ijesha, Osun State, has inaugurated a five-member panel of inquiry into an alleged sexual assault claim by an ex-student of Olashore International School, Obiamaka Azubuike. Azubuike had in December 2021, through a social media post, alleged that she was, 18 years ago, sexually assaulted by 13 of her fellow students in the school. Azubuike, who was a student of the school between September1998andJuly2004, also in her allegation claimed that the school tried to cover uptheincidentwhenthecase was reported to the school’s management and stripped her of her prefectship.

The five-man panel of in-quiry includes Justice Olusola Williams (rtd), a retired judge of Lagos High Court and serves on the Board of Mirabel Centre as chairperson; DrAleroRoberts, Lecturer, Public Health Consultant and serves on the Board of Corona Trust Council; Mrs Adeyinka Adefope, Educationist and Safeguarding Consultant; Dr Sade Olajubu, Forensic Psychiatrist and Mr Ebuka Ekeanyanwu, as a legal practitioner. The former student in her claims, among other reliefs, is demanding that; “The school makes a public apology to her in print and on social media. Reinstate the records to show that she was a school prefect in the school and also grant a zoom ceremony where she will be awarded the honours she allegedly earned.”

