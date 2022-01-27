News

Olashore International School inaugurates panel into ex-student’s claims

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Trustees of Olashore International School Association, Proprietor of Olashore International School (OIS), a private co-educational boarding secondary school in Iloko- Ijesha, Osun State, has inaugurated a five-member panel of inquiry into an alleged sexual assault claim by an ex-student of Olashore International School, Obiamaka Azubuike. Azubuike had in December 2021, through a social media post, alleged that she was, 18 years ago, sexually assaulted by 13 of her fellow students in the school. Azubuike, who was a student of the school between September1998andJuly2004, also in her allegation claimed that the school tried to cover uptheincidentwhenthecase was reported to the school’s management and stripped her of her prefectship.

The five-man panel of in-quiry includes Justice Olusola Williams (rtd), a retired judge of Lagos High Court and serves on the Board of Mirabel Centre as chairperson; DrAleroRoberts, Lecturer, Public Health Consultant and serves on the Board of Corona Trust Council; Mrs Adeyinka Adefope, Educationist and Safeguarding Consultant; Dr Sade Olajubu, Forensic Psychiatrist and Mr Ebuka Ekeanyanwu, as a legal practitioner. The former student in her claims, among other reliefs, is demanding that; “The school makes a public apology to her in print and on social media. Reinstate the records to show that she was a school prefect in the school and also grant a zoom ceremony where she will be awarded the honours she allegedly earned.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2022 FINANCIAL PLAN: Army protests N131bn reduction in budget

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

…seeks exit from envelope system …proposes 138 barracks’ rehabilitation, training facilities The Nigerian Army has protested against the reduction in its proposed 2022 budget of N710 billion to N579 billion by the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning. The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, spoke on Wednesday when he appeared […]
News

No hidden agenda in Medview’s dealings –Mgt

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The management of Medview Airlines Plc has said that the pending suit instituted by its Chairman, Sheikh Abdul Mohsen Al Thunayan, has nothing to do with the operations of the carrier including the sale and leasing of aircraft. Al-Thunayan has a matter currently bothering on non-payment of his dividend which is pending at the Lagos […]
News Top Stories

Reps amend electoral act, adopt direct, indirect primaries

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

…Ignore consensus provision The House of Representatives yesterday acceded to President Muhammadu Buhari’s position and re-amended the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021, by approving both direct and indirect primary modes of electing candidates for general elections by political parties. The extant law, the Electoral Act of 2010, had made provision for both but the National […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica