Olasoju flags-off Care for the Elderly with over 1,000 beneficiaries

No fewer than 1,000 elderly people from across the communities in Isolo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) have benefited from the first edition of the ‘Care for the Elderly’ programme organised by the Executive Chairman of the council, Otunba Adebayo Olasoju.

The programme was held yesterday at the Dr. Nurudeen Olowopopo Memorial Clinic, Isolo, with over 1,000 elderly people in the council area benefiting from free consultation and doses of drugs. Ailments such as diabetes, impaired sight, high blood pressure, diabetes, cervical cancer, arthritis, hepatitis, prostate cancer, breast cancer, among others, were areas of interest for which beneficiaries were screened and given medications.

The council chairman, in his remarks, explained that the programme was in fulfilment of his campaign promise made for the elderly in the community and in furtherance of his “Isolo of our dream” mantra. He assured the beneficiaries that the programme will be a continuous one while arrangements are in place for referral to Isolo General Hospital in case of people diagnosed with severe cases.

