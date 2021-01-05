Aviation

Olateru lauds staff, seeks more commitment to reposition AIB

Posted on

The Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-N) has urged its members of staff not to relent in pursuing excellence while delivering the Bureau’s mandate of investigating air accidents with the aim of ensuring continuous safety of air transport in Nigeria. The Commissioner of the Bureau, Akin Olateru who implored the AIB staff while delivering a speech in celebration of the New Year, 2021, stated that he was pleased with the Bureau’s performance in the year 2020 despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and gave accolades to the staff for their various contributions.

Olateru however said that they must all intensify their efforts to continuously build a world class and enviable institution while ensuring that focus, diligence and integrity remain their watchwords as they carry out their various duties. He also encouraged intrapartment and inter-department cooperation and teamwork within the organisation as each unit is important to the success of the organisation.

“Self-evaluation and self-improvement are also very important, as this is essential in ensuring everyone has a better understanding of the role they play within the organisation and how they can improve themselves to ensure continuous excellence in their service delivery, as required by our industry,” he added.

The Commissioner, assured that personnel development and welfare, as well as the refinement of our procedures and processes will remain a priority to his administration. “It is my view that job satisfaction, equity and fairness are pivotal to high quality service delivery,” he said. In relations to the pandemic, Olateru reiterated that the crisis is yet to be over and advised everyone to be mindful and respectful of the relevant protocols, to stay safe, healthy and productive, as he wished them a safe, healthy and prosperous 2021.

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

