Olateru: Nigeria’s air safety record

Director-General, Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Akin Olateru, in this interview with WOLE SHADARE, speaks on Nigeria’s impeccable air safety record, the scope of operations of the new Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau among others

How far have you gone with the transformation of AIB to NSIB?

We are in the process of transforming from AIB to NSIB. It is now the Act of the law. It has been signed by the President. The Act that gave birth to AIB has been repealed and the NSIB is the one that is current. In that way, what that means is that our scope has been expanded; we are now a multimodal agency, an investigative agency to investigate maritime, rail, plus air accidents and we have powers to investigate any mode of transportation as well. These are all covered in the new NSIB Act 2022. I thank you for all the support so far from the media. What do you do to ensure that these incidents do not occur again? That is the whole essence of accident investigation, prevent reoccurrence. Our bye product is called safety recommendations on what happened, why did it happen and what measures can we put in place to prevent it from happening again? That is what accident investigation is all about and that is what we do here and that is our safety recommendations are targeted at the regulator, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), sometimes at the airlines, the manufacturer, or the engine manufacturer. Sometimes, it could be the service provider, it could be the FAAN for not doing the right thing at the right time or it is NAMA or NiMet. It depends on which one. Toward the end of every report, you have safety recommendations. Those are the things that we issue. Those are our bye product. We ask them to put things in place which will not let this happen again. You have expanded your objective. What is the bureau doing to expand its capacity to cope with the enormous work? I appreciate that question. As I always say, there are four legs to every institution; equipment, human capital, systems processes, and procedure and infrastructure. In terms of these, these are all the four we need to expand on because the mandate has been expanded. We need to get more human capital, we need to bring in people with Maritime experience, we need to bring in people with railway experience, and we need to look at what equipment we have right now. If you look at our laboratory, most big ships today are equipped with tape recorders as you have on the airplane. We have the capacity to download that. In terms of the flight safety laboratory, may be one or two things we need to expand. In terms of infrastructure, we would need to get more infrastructure. Assessment is currently be- ing done on the four legs. Again, h u – man capital and infrastructure; need to review and regulate as well to include all that is in line with the new Act. Has that led to the reduction of air accidents in the country? Nigeria has had one of the best aviation safety records in the world in the last six years because the agency and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) are on top of the game. I don’t know how many countries in the world can boast of such a record. How did that happen? It is not by luck or accident. It is because the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is doing its job and the AIB doing its job, investigating incidents and issuing the right safety recommendations to prevent recurrence and at the end of the day, it is about everyone doing what they are supposed to do. Most of the safety recommendations that we have come up with after we release our reports have been implemented. “Those issued to the aircraft manufacturer have been implemented, some to the regulator and some to the airport and some to the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), and some to the Nigerian Meteorological Agency NiMet). All the airlines in Nigeria are safe. I know that there are challenges right now like the challenges of aviation fuel, foreign exchange, and others. It is something that the government is doing something about. The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) and the minister met recently to discuss the way forward and it is something that the government is doing something about. I believe that with time, those challenges will be gone. We have a system in place where we follow up and we have worked with the NCAA where we monitor those safety recommendations. We are investigating some serious aircraft incidents, which will be released soon. The domestic carriers are safe despite the challenges of getting aviation fuel and foreign exchange. It was a huge work you and your team put into this and we congratulate you. Looking at where you were and where you are today. Some people were pessimistic that AIB will get to the stage of multimodal, how possible and how much capacity do you have to ensure the investigation of all modes of transportation accidents? Are you bringing more people because it is very important? What are your strategic plans do you have for the new Bureau? Thank you, I appreciate your question. As I said, there are four legs to any company whether it is a bread manufacturing company or it is sales and marketing company, or whatever company you run, there are four legs to it. There would be infrastructure required, there would be human capital, there would be some forms of SOP that guides the activities of everybody and there would be equipment required. These are the four legs of any company and for any company to have an excellent operation; you must score at least 7/10 in each of these legs. You must have the right infrastructure, and the right human capital to drive the processes, you need to have the right equipment for them to work, and a well-researched SOP to guide their activities. What we are doing now, we are in the process of transition. A lot is going

on in the background. We are currently working on a three to five years plan for NSIB which will be approved by the Ministry of Aviation. This includes human capital development which includes infrastructural needs. We have done a gap analysis. We are currently doing a gap analysis to see the deficiency required. In terms of human capital, we need to recruit maritime experts; we need to recruit rail experts. Thank God, I think 80 percent of our investigators right now have been trained on multimodal air accidents, rail accidents, and maritime accidents at Cranfield University. This, we have been preparing for the last few years and we made sure we put our investigators in that training at Cranfield University. It was a six weeks course. We definitely need some level of expertise. If you remember a few weeks ago, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Navy; that’s part of the background work we are doing because we need the Nigerian Navy in terms of support, in terms of logistics, and terms of training as well as some of our investigators. All that is going on. We are building on that and very soon, we will bring all that to the open. Just last week you met with the Navy and signed MoU with them. How about NIMASA, NPA, and Shippers council that is in the maritime sector, we are yet to see a movement in that direction in terms of collaboration with those agencies. What percentage will you give to the safety recommendations being adhered to? Let me answer the second question first. Right now, we are at about 82 percent of implementation which is one of the best you can get in the world; even the US NTSB; is about where they are, about 82 percent. Because we do things a little bit differently, we engage the stakeholders more when we are issuing safety recommendations; we have already carried them along. It is easier for them to implement. Where we have lapses, some airlines like Jaero that we released today are gone. It is no longer in existence. Whatever safety recommendations are issued to Jaero cannot be implemented. That is why you have that kind of gap. In terms of collaboration, yes, we signed with the Navy. Don’t forget that NIMASA, and NPA, all are under the Ministry of Transportation. The way we are going to approach that is Ministry to Ministry and under that Ministry, we then can cascade down to each agency that we are going to be having sensitization and a work plan, how we are going to make this work, and the kind of support that we will give one another. Other meetings are coming up as part of the plan. It is ongoing.

As they come up, you will get to know more about them. On the finances of NSIB, before the name change and upgrade of the agency from AIB to NSIB, the former AIB used to get three percent of Ticket Sales Charge (TSC) from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), shouldn’t there be more financing of the Bureau? What is the total staff strength of NSIB and how many investigators would you actually require for the job ahead

On the finances, I can assure you a lot of work went into the drafting of the Act and it is approved today and signed into law by the President, NSIB gets six percent not three percent anymore from the TSC. The NSIB would be getting five percent from FAAN or any terminal operator that charges passenger service charges. Five percent of that comes to NSIB. There is a percentage of railways tickets sold in Nigeria that will come to NSIB, there is some percentage of money paid by the ships that come into Nigeria to NIMASA that will be coming to NSIB. We found a way to balance it so that no mode is left behind. On the finances, as long as we can drive all these proposals approved in the Act, I think finances should be ok. As you know that we are one agency of government under the United Nations (UN) Charter we are not allowed to charge for our services. You don’t charge for investigation. You don’t invoice anybody. That is why we have to be properly funded so that we can do our job properly. Regarding the staff strength, currently, we are 220 staff in AIB/NSIB and our plan is definitely to recruit more technical expertise. Some of our investigators; we have about 45 investigators. Three-quarters of them have actually been trained in a multimodal investigation. That means that they have been trained in air, maritime investigation, road, and rail investigation at Cranfield

University. That was multimodal accident investigation training. We have put them through that already but of course, for us to investigate maritime accidents, we need some expertise that understands maritime operations and the business. The same goes for rail. These are parts of the discussions, and meetings that we are going to be having on whether can we synergise, and work together and how can we get some of their staff onboard NSIB. The same thing goes for NIMASA and NPA, and what kind of support and synergy we are going to get from them. You seem to be a fulfilled man with the new law establishing a multimodal safety agency The establishment of the NSIB will put Nigeria at the top in Africa as regards transportation accident investigation with the country becoming the first to have such an agency in the continent and it is happening under the visionary guidance and leadership of the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika. I also want to thank the Minister for his support; this is a reward for the diligence and commitment of the staff of the agency who I have been working tirelessly for the success of the exercise. I wish to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to the Minister of Aviation and you all, my wonderful dedicated AIB team. Thank you for your patience, hard work, perseverance, and dedication to this cause.

