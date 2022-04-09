Olateru Olagbegi’s son: My dad knew he would be removed 25 years after ascending throne, reinstalled 25 years later

The role of late Oba (Sir) Olateru Olagbegi in the nation’s attainment of Independence is well documented but what has not been brought to light is the private life of the late Olowo of Owo. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, one of his sons, Pa Stephenson Olateru- Olagbegi, takes us into his (Sir Olateru’s) personal life. He also delves into history by cataloguing his father’s role in the Action Group’s crisis as well as his removal, banishment and eventual re-instatement. Excerpts…

You are one of the children of late Sir Olateru Olagbegi, what kind of man was he? How do I start to look at him?

What I can only do is to give a simple description. He was a man of God. He demonstrated this by building a chapel inside the palace when he was crowned as the Olowo of Owo. He was a loving father who devoted himself to his family. We (his children) had an excellent relationship with him despite the fact that he was a king. He spoke to us freely and we did the same thing with him too. He made sure that Christianity took root within the family. He even introduced many of his relatives to Christianity. He was a lover of children. He was fond of bringing us together to talk to us.

Talking about his love for children, would you say that accounted largely for the large number of children that he gave birth to. Many people said that he had about 150 of you while alive?

The number of children is close to the figure that you mentioned. He was asked at a particular occasion about the number of children he had and if he would put a stop bringing more children to the world, his response is I will keep having them as long as God keeps giving them to me. Children were his source of joy and happiness and he took adequate care of those that God gave him too.

What was growing up like in the palace?

Oh! The palace was a village or a small town of its own in the past. Baba made sure that we all looked out for one another and that we should not mind the fact that we all came from different mothers. In the palace, when you see us together, you won’t know which is which among all the children. People assumed that the same mother gave birth to all of us. There was so much love within the palace, especially among the children.

It must have cost him so much in terms of finance and resources to be able to fend for a large family, how was he able to do it?

This was a man who saw what was coming his way very early and he invested so much in the lives of his children. He had so many holdings and investments in many enterprises especially in property, agriculture and many other things. As the children were growing up, he took care of their education. People erroneously believed that he was using his position to corner scholarships for his children from the government. This is not true. People are not really aware of the huge investments that he made. He used to tell us that the education he was giving to us was our will from him. Many of us secured our scholarships through personal efforts. For instance, I got a scholarship for playing tennis, so many of us got scholarships on our personal merit not from government patronage that was extended to our father.

What was the relationship between him and his subjects in Owo on the one hand and the chiefs on the other hand?

Anyone who knew my father can attest to the fact that he loved his Owo people so much. He had their love at heart. Baba was always fighting and advocating for better conditions of living for the people. He was always seeking the improvement of Owo and its environs. It is to his credit that during his tenure that Owo had pipe borne water, electricity and many other life improving amenities. He facilitated the establishment of many schools in Owo. These were his first priorities as Olowo of Owo. There was so much love between him and his chiefs. There was so much love between him and his chiefs until politics came up.

Let’s talk about his political activities; he is one of the nation’s founding fathers. There is no way the history of Nigeria will be written that his role will not be mentioned or acknowledged. Many credit him with being instrumental to the founding of Action Group because the party was launched in his palace?

Yes! It’s true that the party (AG) was launched in his palace in Owo in 1949. All prominent members of the Action Group were present at the launching. I know that my father played a pivotal role in the founding of AG. He was also a key member.

Did he ever tell you some of the roles that he played as a key member?

My father was one of the financiers of the Action Group in his day. That made close to late Chief Obafemi Awolowo. They were very close friends and associates.

How close was your father to late Chief Awolowo, how/when did they drift apart?

Problems between them started during the crisis within the AG between Chef Awolowo and late Chief (Samuel) Akintola. After the election Chief Awolowo became the opposition leader at the centre and Chief Akintola became the Premier in the West. Chief Awolowo was trying to stage a comeback. My father took sides with Chief Akintola after the intervention of traditional rulers in the Western Region failed. My father alongside other traditional rulers told Chief Akintola to beg his leader, which he did. Chief Awolowo called the bluff of the traditional rulers. This prompted my father to move towards Chief Akintola and move away from him (Chief Awolowo). It was actually because of the sheer arrogance and disdain for the traditional institution that prompted my father to move towards Akintola.

Could that have been the reason for the deposition of your father from the throne?

That was where it started. When the military came to power, Chief Awolowo wielded some influence within government by using Chief (Adekunle) Ajasin who took sides with Chief Awolowo who was able to instigate Owo people against my father. The rebellion was further strengthened by Chief Awolowo who gave them governmental cover.

So, this led to the eventual removal and banishment of your father?

Yes!

Where were you when you learnt of your father’s removal and banishment and what was your immediate reaction to the news?

I was very furious because I knew that the government was fighting my father and not the Owo people. They (the alleged instigators) were able to succeed in doing that.

Do you feel betrayed by the attitude of late Chief Awolowo towards your father?

Somehow considering the closeness and the type of relationship that existed between the two of them, I never expected that kind of treatment from him towards my father. I learnt later that Chief Awolowo has an unforgiving mindset. Their friendship was like that of Siamese twins.

Did you have any opportunity to meet late Chief Awolowo one on one to table this issue?

I never did because at the critical point of the crisis I wasn’t in the country because I won a scholarship to study abroad.

The crisis polarized Owo town but how do you see the role of late Chief Adekunle Ajasin in the whole thing?

Both of them still have their supporters in Owo town but if you ask me, I will say that my late father still has more supporters than him. As of today, the female children of Chief Ajasin and some of my

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...