Olatunde-Lamidi makes Pyne Awards top 30WomeninTourisminNigeriafor2022

In celebration of the International Women’s Day (IWD), which held last week, The Pyne Awards unveiled the list of Top 30 Women in Tourism in Nigeria for 2022, who were recognised and honoured by it for their excellent services and contributions to the sector, with the co-founder of Diamonds and Pearls Travels, Mrs. Wonuola Olatunde-Lamidi, named in the travels and tours (Outbound) category.

The Pyne Awards is an annual event celebrating excellence, growth and hard-work of all stakeholders operating in the hospitality and tourism industry in Nigeria and Africa. ‘‘We are excited to celebrate phenomenal women taking over the tourism and hospitality industries in Nigeria,’’ stated the management of Pyne Awards, adding that: ‘‘We will be listing women doing phenomenal work in every aspect of the tourism industry in Nigeria for the year 2022, whether it be hospitality, food, events/ MICE, government, tourism organisations, education, journalism, PR among others.’’

The organisers in recognising Olatunde-Lamidi stated that: ‘‘We celebrate your achievements and accomplishments towards the Nigerian travels and tourism space.’’ This would not be first time that she will be recognised and honoured by The Pyne Awards team as she was one of the awardees during the first edition of the award in 2018 when her travel company, Diamonds and Pearls Travels, was honoured as the best travel agency of the year. Besides, she last month was nominated for the Nouvelle edition of Feminnine Nigeria Achievement Awards 2022 and won in the category of best women in hospitality. Diamonds and Pearls Travels is managed by her in conjunction with her husband, David Olatunde Lamidi.

