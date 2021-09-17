Olatunji-Bello is LASU’s new

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu yesterday approved the appointment of Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello as new vice- Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU). Sanwo-Olu is the Visitor to the state-ownedinstitution. Olatunji-Bello, who was appointed the ninth substantive Vice-Chancellor of the university for a five-year single term, succeeded Prof. Lanre Fagbohun, whose tenure expired on January 11. Following the controversies over the first appointment process, Prof. Oyedamola Oke was appointed VC in an acting capacity on January 11 by the university Senate at an emergency meeting. Announcing Olatunji- Bello’sappointmentinastatement, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, said: “Professor Olatunji-Bello was appointed following a recommendation by the JointSelectionCommitteeof Council and Senate of LASU inaccordancewiththeLASU Law, Cap 169 Vol 7, Laws of Lagos State.” Olatunji-Bello assumed duties as the first Professor of Physiology at Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM) on October 2, 2007 after rising through the ranks from Assistant Lecturer (1988 to 1991) to Associate Professor in 2005 at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Idi-Araba.

Like this: Like Loading...