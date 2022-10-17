Olawale-Cole: There are still lots of leakages in our tax system

Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, current President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), in this interview with TAIWO HASSAN, speaks on challenges confronting Nigeria’s economy and the need for urgent solution

became President of the LCCI in December of 2021. What has the experience been like, especially with the conditions of the country’s economy?

Yes. I came in here like you rightly said in December last year, and it is quite a tough time. What I know is that I feel happier now, because prior to this time, there was COVID-19 and that limited what we could have done in terms of our interventions and programming in the chamber’s activities.

But this time around, we are able to move around, get a lot of things done, able to travel, able to see a lot of people in government, to see how we can make things better for our economy. So it’s not very easy dealing with governance at this level, but we have a job to do, and we just have to do it.

Talking about the economy, which has been made worse with the COVID- 19 and other macroeconomic disruptions, what is your view on business generally and where do we stand as a country?

Well, with the way the country has been in recent times and at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, we believe it can only get better if certain things are put in place. We know, of course, government is faced with a lot of challenges in which a number of it is due to factors not within their control.

But at the same time, there are a lot of factors within their purview that we feel the leadership should look at very seriously.

If you look at the issue of inflation, if you look at the issue of fuel subsidy, if you look at unemployment, if you look at insecurity, if you look at forex management, these are the things that are within the competence of government to handle properly, but one way or the other, there has been lack of political will or the courage to do certain things. If those things were done much earlier than now, we won’t be where we are today.

Today there is definitely something that makes people like you who are into business and in the private sector worried, especially when you relate it with government. Do you think that those in government and in charge of the country’s economic policies are doing enough?

Well, it’s very clear that there is a divide in not meeting priorities or meeting of minds in the areas of those who are managing our fiscal and monetary policies. We have been talking about this in the Chamber for a long time.

There is a need for those in charge of fiscal and monetary decisions to work together to address the issues as against one taking actions that will get us to plus two and the other taking actions that will get us to minus one. It means in the long run, we are not where we should be.

For instance, in the area of inflation, a lot of things ought to have been done, which we have been talking about regularly at the Chamber and one way or the other, the political will is not there to do it and if it had been done, am very sure by today, we won’t be where we are now. We have a l s o s p o – ken a lot issue of insecurity.

In fact, we have released statements severally on debt burdens on the nation. These are the things putting us in a very tough situation and these are within the government to manage. You are not compelled to borrow but if you don’t manage your own resources very well, you might end up doing nothing about that, so you must borrow, that is, taking more money to run the government. That is the best way to get it down.

Those days they will go and print, but you don’t do that easily these days you just go and borrow money. You go and borrow money, what you are doing you are putting pressure on future administrations, putting pressure on future Nigerians, who are not even be part of this borrowing now, because they are young, they are in school. By the time we are paying the debts, they are the people there in charge of the management of our economy and of our businesses.

From the years of borrowing, would you say the government has been channeling the loans into the right places? Just like the individual, if you have to borrow, to do something that will take you to a higher level, why not? If you borrow and it does not show on you, in the long run, then what have you done with the money?

All the borrowing in the past is still happening now, what is on ground as regards infrastructural development, that is the question people are asking. If you borrowed N30 billion to do a particular project and you know it’s going to cost you like N60 billion and yet you don’t see N30 billion to finish a N60 billion project, then there is a question somewhere, what happened to the gap? Where did the money actually go?

A lot of other things go into it and that is why the issue of corruption in governance is an issue that we need to tackle very well in this country. That is the fear of people. If you are borrowing yes, you must borrow. For instance, US borrowed a lot of money but this is showing that they are providing infrastructures for their economy, being the greatest ever in the world and being a strong economy for over the decades. For us here, a lot of leakages that are in our revenue generation system, and we are not addressing them.

If you look at the amount of money that is associated with corruption, especially within the tax management, you will be sorry for this country. For instance, many people complain that when tax officials come to them, a lot of them are after what they can get for themselves.

A lot of things are happening, which ought not to happen. If it continues to happen, it will diminish what government will have access to in the long run. For instance, if company A is due to pay N2 milion and there is an argument and in one way or the other, he only paid N1 milion then somebody pockets half a million or N500,000.

These are the things happening in government. I was Lagos State Commissioner for Finance about 30 years ago, I knew what we met when we got into government and we have to put in place a lot of things to encourage people around the revenue department.

A lot of pressure was put around them and we also had to motivate them by giving them a lot of infrastructure, vehicles, allowances to make sure they moved around and made sure that they were discouraged from taking what should come to government because they are going to be assessed by how much they brought in during the year.

So that was how we moved the Lagos State IGR in 1992 to the figure about four times what it was when we came in and that is what Lagos State has built on now over the years and that is how they are making billions in a month. But there was a foundation that was laid and that foundation is also available for the Federal Government.

It’s just for people to show that there is probity and accountability in what we do and luckily, it is not only in the area of taxation, there are many other areas of governance that government needs to address.

And good enough Mr. President, a lot of people had confidence in him but corruption is an issue to be stopped. But one thing is the will and we need the cooperation of the citizens of Nigeria for this to happen. Because you can’t be everywhere and with a lot happening, how many will he handle as Mr. President.

A lot of people are doing things that are not in the best interest of our nation. Look at the issue of oil subsidy, what is happening there? Why are we subsidising? And that is because we are importing mostly what we need. If our refineries are working, for which billions are being spent every year for maintenance, what do you have to show for that maintenance over the years?

You look at the budget for last five years on refinery maintenance then you ask the question, what is the output of these refineries in the last five years compared to what has been spent on it? If you ask the question you will see that it is easy to test it around. So we are now forced to export our crude oil and then at figures beyond our control.

Those are international prices and so what happened to a number of this oil that are even refined and brought here, and being sold outside Nigeria. So we are subsidising not only for Nigerians but also for people who are outside the country. To me it is not our business, especially when we are under pressure like this. If we are very buoyant you can help your neighbours but you can’t help your neighbours when you are not comfortable.

If you helping your neighbour when you suffering, you might end up dying and you will now save your neighbour, while you are dead. So I will expect if they want to help our neighbours, it is a good idea, but not at the expense of Nigerians.

So a lot of litres of petrol leave Nigeria’s borders and that is part of the subsidy we are paying and if we are not getting our refineries to work and we are also importing and what we are importing is not used by Nigerians and you say you are subsidising to make them more comfortable, what about those who are not Nigerians, how do you account for those subsidy and that is part of the subsidy.

In fact, a major part of the subsidy is going out of the country, which government is aware of. Also, look at the issue of oil theft. If you borrow without blocking the leakages as a man, you keep going to the bank and borrow all the times, you will be in trouble. But if you know you are spending in areas you have no business spending you curtail it.

If you know your money is always missing in one way or the other, through some customers, business associates, you try and block it. By the time you have done all that and now know why am at a point of comfort, where I can say, most of my revenue that belongs to me, am getting them back, if you want to borrow you can then borrow. But if you are borrowing, when a lot of monies are still available for you to tap into and you don’t tap into it, then that borrowing to me is not expedient.

Look at the oil theft again. People are aware that there must be conspiracy with security agencies of government for it to happen. As per security, these oil is not only taken away by cars, lorries, it also goes by ships or vessels. They go on the waters and there are people who are manning these waters, in terms of control over security. So, people are asking questions, what happened? Where are the eyes of these people when these vessels are being taken outside the country.

So why is the organised private sector championing the removal of subsidy on fuel without taking cognisant of its impacts on MSMEs?

For us at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, over times we ought to have solved the issue of fuel subsidy in the country long time ago and not now. Because if we had, we would have adjusted to it by now and we would be able to free a lot of money for infrastructure to help the economy, to save lives.

When you discuss subsidy, there is nothing wrong with subsidy as a matter of principle because a lot of countries are doing it. I could recollect some couple of months in United Kingdom, UK’s government subsidised people for the energy they used at home because they discovered that price had just gone up beyond the citizens’ imaginations and they knew that would bring a lot of pressure on households.

What they did was that they gave a bit of castle taxes upfront to their members. They did the first that was in April, and I think in November, they would give another bigger money again, so that when the prices of energy like electricity, gas, coal for the house consumption, when the prices are going up, they have this subsidy to come in to cushion the shock when it comes their ways. The truth is that they can afford it.

That is, the UK Government. A government that cannot afford to give subsidy should not give subsidy. And Nigeria is one of such countries. Yes, look at that as at the end of April, the money we spent in servicing our debts is higher than the revenue for that quarter. That is totally not sustainable and if we are not careful that is how it is going to be till the end of the year.

