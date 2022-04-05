Olawepo-Hashim: Consensus should be based on voluntariness

A former presidential candidate and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, in this interview, speaks on the just – held national convention of the party and recent developments in the polity ahead of the 2023 general election. FELIX NWANERI reports

At last, the All Progressives Congress (APC) had its national convention. What is your take on how all the chairmanship candidates stepped down at the last minute for a consensus candidate, and how difficult was it to get them to concede?

Most members of the party wanted a successful convention. That is the only way in which the party can cure some of its deficiencies that the absence of a full operation of the party would have imposed on it.

This could be some kind of albatross in the future, so it is a welcome development when you have a successful national convention, having the supreme organ of the party gather to ratify the power, to energize the various organs, structures, policy decisions that have been taken because the national convention is the highest organ of the party.

This motivation was what made members to say let us have a national convention first. If you have a party, there are many other things that members of the party can aspire to, but if there is no party, then everybody’s interest is jeopardized. So, I think it is love of the party more than anything else that made the chairmanship aspirants agree to a consensus.

Do you think there are no illfeelings harboured in the hearts of these candidates who stepped down because the belief is that they only conceded out of respect to Mr. President?

This is a democracy. You will not have 100 per cent of people agreeing to a decision. All we need is a substantial majority. But whether the minority is less than two per cent, it is always good to give people the opportunity to compete.

I think that in subsequent processes, most of the processes of the party would have reached the ability to give a chance to all contending interests to have a level playing field, so that all contending interests will have an opportunity to ventilate themselves. You saw what we had at the Lagos convention that produced Muhammadu Buhari as the candidate of the APC in 2015.

There was former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, a veteran contender for that position. He participated from the North-East. You had Rochas Okorocha, a veteran of several presidential contests. He came out from South-East. You had our friend, late Sam Nda-Isaiah, Publisher of Leadership Newspapers. He participated from North Central.

At the end of the day, everybody had a sense of satisfaction that they participated. They competed and they were given a chance to be what they wanted to be.

They were happy and accepted the final result. I believe this is still the only way for us as a party to be able to be united going into the general election. In the next series of processes, when we have a full operation of the party;

I will expect that this process of consensus building that is based on voluntariness and a fair competition be allowed to dominate the affairs of the party

Do you think that party has enough time to carry out meaningful reconciliation before the general election?

Reconciliation is an ongoing process. I am sure that the talk has already started. I don’t see anyone in the party that will have a sense of entitlement. Once you have a sense of entitlement, you will feel bitter and injured and nobody can do anything about that.

There will be people who feel that one position or the other belongs to them. There is nothing you will do about that. Such people will be difficult to reconcile but it is better to focus on what other things you can do. I am qualified just the way you are qualified for a position, if you feel this way, your reaction is likely to be measured.

Do you expect that the presidential primary will be decided by consensus as well?

Whether it is consensus or whatever mechanism, there is none of it that is strange to democracy. What is important is that it should not be forced. It should not be imposed. Let every interest compete and let candidates negotiate among themselves to reach that consensus.

I am not afraid of a consensus arrangement and I don’t think it is strange to democracy. But it must be through the principle of voluntary participation in the process in such a way that no one is seen to have been cheated out of the process. That is key and it is important.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...