Olawepo-Hashim: Electoral Act ushers new beginning for Nigeria

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gbenga Olawepo- Hashim, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law will make elections in Nigeria more transparent, while the peoples’ votes will count. Olawepo-Hashim, who was a presidential candidate in the 2019 elections, who assured that Nigerians will now exercise their franchise through a transparent electoral system that reflects their will, noted that having credible elections that reflect the will of the people has been an important challenge of Nigeria since the country’s return to democratic rule in 1999.

His words: “Elections were massively rigged in 2003 and 2007. Towards 2011, a slow process of electoral reform started that saw some significant improvement in 2015, which sadly relapsed in 2019. “The effect of public perception that the electoral system is not clean has for long, been increasing voters apathy in our country.

Credible periodic election is a hallmark of democracy and it is the vehicle of expression of sovereignty of the Peoples’ will. “Democracy is not simply about building roads, providing electricity, water and police service. Efficient and benevolent authoritarian regimes sometimes perform those services better. Essentially, democracy is about the right of the people to choose who governs them through a transparent electoral system that reflects their will.”

The APC chieftain added that credit for the signed law must be given to the relentless pursuit of Nigerian people of higher ideals of democracy expressed through the work of various civil society organisations and the media that worked hard for the Act as well as the National Assembly that conveyed the wishes of the people and President Muhammadu Buhari who has written his name in Gold by assenting to the bill. He said: “Democracy is a system as well as a process.

This huge step is just the beginning; there is still a lot of work to be done to make our democracy stronger and our union more improved. “Every citizen has a role to play and those who are qualified to vote but have not registered, no longer have any excuse not to do so because now, every vote will count. It is a new day for Nigeria!”

 

