Olawepo-Hashim felicitates with Muslims at Sallah

Business mogul and Presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo- Hashim, has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eid-el-fitr celebration . He said the Ramadan period which has been of intense worship to Almighty Allah, should be a time to reflect and abide by the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad( SAW) in extending love, acts of unity and compassion to mankind.

While calling on Muslims to continue to pray for the peace and stability of Nigeria especially now that the country is faced with numerous challenges, Olawepo- Hashim enjoined Muslims and other Nigerians to use the Sallah period for the renewal of faith for a strong and united Nigeria. He said: “No doubt the Ramadan period was characterized by an intense spiritual exercise that bought the Muslims closer to Almighty Allah. “On this special day,we celebrate with the Muslim Ummah and pray Almighty Allah will accept the acts of worship and restore ultimate peace and harmony in all parts of the country.” He said the Ramadan period and the Sallah festivities that followed, should be a periodof totalsubmissiontothe will of Almighty Allah and therefore, admonished citizens to be moderate and law abiding in their conduct in accordance to the teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW) so as to have a hitch free celebration.

