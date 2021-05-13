News

Olawepo-Hashim felicitates with Muslims at Sallah

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Business mogul and Presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo- Hashim, has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eid-el-fitr celebration . He said the Ramadan period which has been of intense worship to Almighty Allah, should be a time to reflect and abide by the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad( SAW) in extending love, acts of unity and compassion to mankind.

While calling on Muslims to continue to pray for the peace and stability of Nigeria especially now that the country is faced with numerous challenges, Olawepo- Hashim enjoined Muslims and other Nigerians to use the Sallah period for the renewal of faith for a strong and united Nigeria. He said: “No doubt the Ramadan period was characterized by an intense spiritual exercise that bought the Muslims closer to Almighty Allah. “On this special day,we celebrate with the Muslim Ummah and pray Almighty Allah will accept the acts of worship and restore ultimate peace and harmony in all parts of the country.” He said the Ramadan period and the Sallah festivities that followed, should be a periodof totalsubmissiontothe will of Almighty Allah and therefore, admonished citizens to be moderate and law abiding in their conduct in accordance to the teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW) so as to have a hitch free celebration.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Amosun: Those opposing APC’s validation exercise’ve ulterior motives

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Immediate past governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunke Amosun yesterday disagreed with those opposing the ongoing registration and revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the exercise as very necessary. Amosun, a Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District declared that those opposing the exercise may have ulterior motive. Former National Chairman of the […]
News

NIMC: NIN registration ongoing in 15 countries

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) said the ongoing National Identity Number (NIN) was not only within Nigeria but has been extended to Nigerians in Diaspora. NIMC disclosed that registration centres have been established in 15 countries to enable Nigerians in Diaspora get captured. General Manager, Legal, Regulatory and Compliance Services, Hajia Hadiza Dagabana, who […]
News

SERAP to Buhari: Drop plan to borrow dormant account balances, unclaimed dividends

Posted on Author Reporter

    Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sent an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari urging him to use his leadership position “to promptly drop the plan by the Federal Government to borrow about N895bn of unclaimed dividends and funds in dormant accounts using the patently unconstitutional and illegal Finance Act, 2020, and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica