Olawepo-Hashim pays tribute to Rawlings, Musa

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Trust (PT) in the 2019 general election, Mr.Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has paid tributes to a former president of Ghana, Jerry Rawlings and a former governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, who passed on last week, describing the duo as great sons of Africa.

Olawepo-Hashim, who recalled that late Rawlings provided him with shelter, while he was on exile in Ghana in 1989, said: “I pay my tribute to two great sons of Africa, who passed on recently – Flt. Lieutenant John Jerry Rawlings (rtd), a former president of the Republic of Ghana and Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa, a former governor of old Kaduna State.”

He added: “Both were distinguished in their love for Africa’s development and their belief and hope for positive change in Africa. I am a personal beneficiary of President Rawlings kindness and solidarity with the African course.

In 1989, President Rawlings provided accommodation and protection for hundreds of African youths and students, fleeing persecution from their home governments in decent state guest houses through the office of the All African Students Union (AASU).

AASU enjoyed diplomatic status in Ghana under his government. Africa has lost a good man.

“Balarabe was a political icon and champion of ordinary Nigerians, including the elite, who truly desired a corruption free Nigeria. As the first democratically elected governor of Kaduna State, late Balarabe Musa was quick in changing the fortunes of his dear state, and within a short span, achieved a developmental stride in old Kaduna State which was unprecedented.

“Balarabe would be remembered for his fearless approach to issues of governance and his constant remarks against under the table deals which had made politicians at all levels to tread with caution. Nigeria has indeed lost a statesman.”

