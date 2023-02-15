Olawepo-Hashim: Self-interest, threat to general election

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has said that failure to heed to his warning ahead of the presidential primaries of the major political parties has put the 2023 election in a critical mess that may further entrap the nation. The APC chieftain, who recalled that he warned that “crude and narrow interests of the various power centres will determine the outcomes of primary elections rather than what is best for the country,” said the country is in a mess at the moment because the leadership of the two parties approached issues on account of narrow self-interests rather than national interest.

In a statement by his media office, the former presidential candidate said: “On January 1, 2022, we warned the nation to take more than a passing interest in the primaries of the major political parties as that is where the real decisions about 2023 elections will be made. “We added too that the indication is that crude and narrow interests of the various power centres will determine the outcomes of the primaries rather than what is best for the country; the purchase of delegates votes like onions and tomatoes, ethnic manipulations and religious bigotry may determine choices rather than the nation’s good.”

“Despite our warning, the scenario above was the process that triumphed as the two major parties and their candidates are not too different in public perception and consideration. To prefer anyone against the other will be based on the self-interest of the voter rather than public welfare.

“The third major candidate despite the energy and enthusiasm of a lot of young people invested in his campaign seems to lack depth in political economy, national security and international relations to be able to confront the myriad of issues confronting the nation.”

Insisting that the nation is at crossroads due to the actions of the two major political parties, Olawepo-Hashim stated that it was more the case in the ruling party, where a group of individuals he described as “super governors” have shoved the party aside, while the powerful “Villa apparatchiks”watch helplessly as the governors impose their will on everyone. According to him, “the way the primaries of the parties were conducted and the way the issues or non-issues were framed is the background to where we are. That is why the parties are not acting cohesively in their campaigns.”

He posited that as it is today, “each presidential candidate is leading a faction of his party, while a sizable group in the same party is opposed to the flag bearer. In PDP, it is Atiku versus G5; in APC, it is Tinubu versus the Villa group. There is currently no distinct ideological differentiation in the polity, leaving the country in a real mess.” While maintaining that the nation must go to election and choose new leaders, he submitted that the “likelihood is that voters who are driven by public good will be looking for candidates that fit their definition of something good not parties. Such people he added “are likely to vote Party A for National Assembly seats, Party B for president and Party C for governor if they are enlightened voters, and that is if the election holds at all.” Olawepo-Hashim pointed out that “there is reasonable apprehension that the in-fighting amongst the powerful may snowball to something unpredictable if the brake is not applied to the dance of shame by Nigeria’s dominant political elite.” According to him, “ if elections manages to hold, we can only count on luck that the winner will be responsible enough to form a Government of National Unity and begin to bring the nation together.”

Nigerian citizens, he charged must also up their game to ensure that they begin to construct issue driven politics, where public good will be at the centre of choices not bribery, narrow self-interest, religious bigotry and ethnic consideration. Olawepo-Hashim, who maintained that only commitment to ideology will bring sanity in Nigeria’s politics, said the present brand of politics driven by personal ambition and self-interest is the reason why politics is currently meaningless in the country.

He explained that only commitment to ideology and principle can bring the desired sanity and stability to the nation’s political landscape since the same brand of selfish politics has been the reason why it seems like Nigeria’s past seems more meaningful than its present. According to him, “if we want rapid development as we saw in the First Republic, when Nigeria was a leading light among Third World countries, our leadership recruitment must be based on the ideals that politicians stand for and their personal records rather than their war chests. The former presidential candidate added that “nonsense and meaningless talks such as it is my turn, and religious bigotry will only continue to divide the country and plunge the country to violence. As it is now, it appears we have already bungled the current process and before the next election cycle, we need to fix the polity.”

The party system where principle and ideology reign, he submitted, must be revived and restored, while party supremacy must return. “Party organisations and structures must revolve around the people, not around the merchants and not around an emperor and little emperors in different states,” he said. Also of great importance, according to him, is voters’ education.

He maintained that “voters must be educated and oriented to see themselves as the ultimate deciders in the electoral process. They must be sufficiently enlightened to see themselves as beautiful brides and not as commodities of trade on the day of election. “Like in the first and second republics, the voters must be confident enough to reject the deceit of political, ethnic and religious bigots, who parade the political landscapes with foul language and filthy lucre.”

