Olawepo-Hashim to leaders: Stop using ethno, religious platforms to air policy matters

A former Presidential candidate and a chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr. Gbenga Olawepo- Hashim, has urged elected leaders on party platforms to desist from using ethno religious platforms to ventilate their concerns on policy matters.

 

In a statement released by his media office in Abuja on Friday, he advised political leaders to utilise the internal machinery of the party to ventilate their opinions and resolve their differences instead of retreating to ethnic and religious conclaves to inflame passion and division.

 

Olawepo-Hashim who was speaking while being received by the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, in his residence in Abuja, recalled that it has never been the tradition in the politics of the country for leaders to be aggregating as Southern leaders or Northern leaders.

 

He said: “In the Second Republic leaders spoke as UPN or NPN, PRP or NPP, GNPP or NAP or at best Progressives versus Conservatives. The divides were ideological healthy and consistent with modern democratic practice.

 

Now we need to put a stop to politicking along regional lines which is widening the gulf of divisions in the country.” Mr. Olawepo-Hashim also commended the Chairman of the APC for his efforts and the Care taker Committee for expanding the membership base of the party.

 

In his own remarks, the Chairman of the APC in FCT, Alhaji Abdulmalik maintained: “Since February 2021 when our leader Mr. Olawepo-Hashim did what experienced politicians do by registering in Usuma Ward, Bwari Area Council in FCT, he has contributed a lot with his teeming supporters. We are poised by the grace of God to win all elections in the FCT. He is a great mobilizer and loud voice for the unity of the country.”

 

In his response, Governor Buni thanked Mr. Olawepo- Hashim and the delegation saying the party is delighted to attract a great leader like him into the party.

 

”You are not a new face to us, we respect you greatly .Do not see yourself as a new joiner in APC, you are equal now to everyone that came into APC from day one.”

