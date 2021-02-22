Olawepo-Hashim to leaders: Tone down divisive speeches, stop ethnic profiling

A presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo- Hashim, has appealed to leaders and Nigerians at large to avoid statements and actions that show support for any party in a conflict as it has the tendency to undermine national cohesion and security.

This was as the businessman linked the collective survival of the country to the urgency in toning down divisive actions and speeches. Olawepo-Hashim disclosed this yesterday in a statement signed by him. He said this wad the time to motivate and encourage various security agencies to step up their game.

While expressing anxiety over the recent cases of ethnic tension arising from agelong farmersherders’ conflicts, the businessman-turned politician said agelong farmers-herders’ conflict exacerbated by other security challenges must never be a justification for ethnic stereotyping capable of provoking ethnic pogroms.

Reacting to rising ethnic tension in the country, Hashim warned that pitching one ethnic group against the other and pushing for attacks and reprisal attacks were illwinds that would only assured mutual destruction.

He said: “All patriotic Nigerians should be worried. I am worried. We all have roles to play, community leaders and social organisations must tone down divisive rhetoric.

“Now is the time to motivate and encourage various security agencies to step up their games. Now is the time for government and leaders to act as statesmen. We must unite to save the nation,” Olawepo-hashim said.

