Olawepo-Hashim: Why I joined APC

The presidential candidate of Peoples Trust (PT) in the 2019 elections, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, who recently joined the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), has described most of the small parties in Nigeria as fallback positions for the different factions of the two major political parties.

The businessman turned politician, who stated this, while giving insight on his recent political move, said that apart from picking pockets of seats in legislative elections, there was nothing fundamentally meaningful that such smaller political platforms were designed for.

“We had to face the reality that we needed to make a pick between APC and PDP. Wednesday August 4 was beautiful. To the glory of God, we stepped out publicly for the first time, to identify with the APC, my chosen party at the stakeholders’ meeting of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter of the party,” he said.

Thanking his followers, who registered their support for his move and those who volunteered comments, Olawepo-Hashim, averred: “From the comments; 80 per cent of commentators endorsed steps taken so far. About 10 per cent are skeptical while the rest 10 per cent are opposed.

Of the ones opposed a very few were abusive of the code of engagement on my social media page, which is decency and respect for other people’s opinion even as you express yours.”

He added: “All the same, I am grateful for all the contributions for and against. I have been associated with politics since I was 15 years old as we pasted posters and cheered politicians of the progressive fold in the early 1980’s. In the mid 1980’s, I stepped into activism and prodemocracy struggles against the military government and was under solitary confinement in 1989.

“In 1996, during the botched Abacha transition programme, I was elected National Publicity Secretary of National Democratic Labour Party. Abacha did not register our party, so we teamed up with the Social Progressive Party led by late Kano State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Rimi, Chief Solomon Lar, Dr. Ezekiel Izuogu and others.

“Abacha eventually died and with great leaders like Dr. Alex Ekwueme, the former Vice President of Nigeria; Alhaji Adamu Ciroma, a former Central Bank Governor; Alhaji Abubarkar Rimi, Chief Solomon Lar, Chief Sunday Awoniyi, Prof. Jerry Gana and others, we formed the largest party in Africa in 1998, PDP and I was elected its first Deputy National Publicity Secretary.

“Unfortunately, those of us who were idealistic about the much better country we wanted to build were quickly shoved aside by other more ready to kill, maim, blackmail, bribe and hijack power.

A lot of these honorable founders of the party, left piecemeal, some died in frustration, and I eventually resigned from the PDP in 2006.”

He further said that after leaving the PDP, he teamed up with some Nigerians to continue to experiment with the formation of new parties, hoping they would be eventually better until he took a break from politics in 2007 and lived in the United Kingdom for eight years, and in Dubai, United Arab Emirates for two years before his return to Nigeria early 2016.

According to him, after appraising the political environment, he settled for one of the small parties and poured a lot of resources in it. He however decried that by the time the party gathered momentum,

its real owners suddenly showed up and they were happy to kill the party as it was going to a direction they did not want. His words: “In order to appraise the political environment, I settled for one of the small parties and poured a lot of resources in it.

The party gathered momentum and suddenly the real owners of the party showed up after we had created structures everywhere, they were happy to kill the party as it was going to a direction they did not want.

“The bitter truth I found out in our last political outing was that most of the small parties are registered as fallback positions by the different factions of the two big parties.

Apart from picking some small seats or the other on such platforms, there is nothing fundamentally meaningful that they were designed for. We had to face the reality that we needed to make a pick between APC and PDP.

“I dare say for the record, at the risk of being immodest, that in today’s Nigeria there are very few living politicians that have accumulated experience in politics as I have done, and one stubborn truth is that at the end of the day, it is the personal integrity of the politician that is more important.

No party is perfect and the more of credible people who aggregate on a given platform, the greater likelihood that the platform will be the platform for a new Nigeria.

“I have made my choice and I urge all my followers to come with me. Let us be the true core progressive wing of the APC that will revive values and ideologies of individuals in politics like the progressive wing of the Democratic Party in America.”

Like this: Like Loading...