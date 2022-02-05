News

Olawoyin declares interest in Kwara South’s Senate seat

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, Chief Segun Olawoyin, will on Saturday declare his intention to contest in the February 2023 National Assembly election as a candidate of the party to represent Kwara South in the Senate. Olawoyin is the scion Chief J.S Olawoyin, the late Asiwaju of Offa and leader of opposition in the Northern House of Assembly in the First Republic. The aspiring lawmaker noted that his biggest selling point is his enviable past records in community service and governance.

A former President of Kwara State Students Association, Olawoyin joined PDP in 2002. Olawoyin was vice chairman of Offa Local Government shortly after the election before he was appointed Commissioner for Environment, Tourism, and Forestry in 2006.

The following year he was elected chairman of Offa Local Government a position he occupied till 2010. “While I was in the office, my team and I were able to do a lot of projects,ranging from roads, electrification, and energizing of transformers. Also, we constructed classrooms, built schools, and refurbished classrooms. We did 13 roads, about 149 classrooms were refurbished. About 34 boreholes were sunk and 49 others were repaired in different locations.

I also constructed the DPO quarters at Offa GRA,” said Olawoyin He said his top priority then as a local government chairman was to improve the fortunes of his people and he was glad he did that creditably well. “In fact, as at the time I was leaving office, I paid a month leave bonus in advance. I received a lot of awards for my performance among, which was the one by NTA 2nd Best Chairman’s Award.” A lawyer with vast experience in the private sector, working with reputable firms and legal adviser to Kwara Diocese of the African Church, Olawoyin said Kwara South needs quality representation at the Senate and he has what it takes to provide it.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NPC moves to automate birth registration centres nationwide

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The National Population Commission (NPC) says it is “at the thick” of automating its 4011 registration centres spread across the 774 local government areas in the country.   The Chairman of the Commission, Nasir Kwarra, who expressed his disappointment with the neglect of birth and death registration by many Nigerians, revealed this at a press […]
News Top Stories

DPR: Only rich Nigerians’ll use petrol cars by 2022

Posted on Author Our Reporters

With the current move being championed by the Federal Government to convert vehicles to use Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), only rich individu- PMS sector. “Nigerians should have a choice of energy they want to use. That is price freedom. We want motorists to switch to autogas […]
News

Saraki’s PDP reconciliation c’ttee meets with Makinde in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Former Senate President and Chairman of National Reconciliation Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Bukola Saraki, was yesterday at the Agodi Government Secretariat, Ibadan. Oyo state capital, where he and his delegation met behind closed doors with the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde. Saraki led some members of committee including former governor […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica