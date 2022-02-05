Olawoyin declares interest in Kwara South’s Senate seat

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, Chief Segun Olawoyin, will on Saturday declare his intention to contest in the February 2023 National Assembly election as a candidate of the party to represent Kwara South in the Senate. Olawoyin is the scion Chief J.S Olawoyin, the late Asiwaju of Offa and leader of opposition in the Northern House of Assembly in the First Republic. The aspiring lawmaker noted that his biggest selling point is his enviable past records in community service and governance.

A former President of Kwara State Students Association, Olawoyin joined PDP in 2002. Olawoyin was vice chairman of Offa Local Government shortly after the election before he was appointed Commissioner for Environment, Tourism, and Forestry in 2006.

The following year he was elected chairman of Offa Local Government a position he occupied till 2010. “While I was in the office, my team and I were able to do a lot of projects,ranging from roads, electrification, and energizing of transformers. Also, we constructed classrooms, built schools, and refurbished classrooms. We did 13 roads, about 149 classrooms were refurbished. About 34 boreholes were sunk and 49 others were repaired in different locations.

I also constructed the DPO quarters at Offa GRA,” said Olawoyin He said his top priority then as a local government chairman was to improve the fortunes of his people and he was glad he did that creditably well. “In fact, as at the time I was leaving office, I paid a month leave bonus in advance. I received a lot of awards for my performance among, which was the one by NTA 2nd Best Chairman’s Award.” A lawyer with vast experience in the private sector, working with reputable firms and legal adviser to Kwara Diocese of the African Church, Olawoyin said Kwara South needs quality representation at the Senate and he has what it takes to provide it.

