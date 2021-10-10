Olayinka to schools: Expose your students to sports

The founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Elites School Cup Association (ESCACUP), Shokoya Olayinka, has charged schools in Lagos State to take advantage of the competition in exposing their students to sports.

Speaking in Lagos during the unveiling of the third edition of the competition at the Eko Hotel, Lagos, Olayinka said they are taking this year’s event to another level as there will be six events to be competed for.

“The annual event is meant to showcase young talents from the grassroots and mentor them through standard local and international exposures,” he said. “The tenacity and determination shown by athletes from different schools during the qualifying stages is a great pointer that Nigeria is greatly blessed by raw talents in sports. But we have to annex those talents for the glory of such individuals towards nation building.”

In its third year running, Elites School Cup is a grassroots development competition for elite secondary schools in Lagos aimed at creating a platform for students in such schools to showcase their talents and for career developments. Olayinka noted that as part of the aims of the completion which he noted would feature six events this year to include football, basketball, athletics, scrabble, cheese and table tennis, it is meant to promote unity, mass participation in sports from the grassroots throughout the country.

He also said it would also attract elite school-aged sporting students to participate in a high-level, inclusive fun and friendly international completions, among other aims.

The founder noted that the competition would expose participating students to sports scholarship through its foreign network. Also, he said ESCACUP would afford participating schools’ economic benefits from its corporate sponsorship at NETS.

The founder said about 136 schools in Lagos have indicated the desire to be part of the 2021 edition but that only about seventy of them have shown genuine interest to participate.

In the format, the event will be played in four zones in Lagos made up of Island Zone, Ikeja Zone, Magodo Zone and Ijaniki Zone, while the two qualifiers from each zone would play at a stadium (Onikan Stadium in Lagos being highly favoured) at the quarter, semi, and the final.

