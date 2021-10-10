Sports

Olayinka to schools: Expose your students to sports

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Elites School Cup Association (ESCACUP), Shokoya Olayinka, has charged schools in Lagos State to take advantage of the competition in exposing their students to sports.

 

Speaking in Lagos during the unveiling of the third edition of the competition at the Eko Hotel, Lagos, Olayinka said they are taking this year’s event to another level as there will be six events to be competed for.

 

“The annual event is meant to showcase young talents from the grassroots and mentor them through standard local and international exposures,” he said. “The tenacity and determination shown by athletes from different schools during the qualifying stages is a great pointer that Nigeria is greatly blessed by raw talents in sports. But we have to annex those talents for the glory of such individuals towards nation building.”

 

In its third year running, Elites School Cup is a grassroots development competition for elite secondary schools in Lagos aimed at creating a platform for students in such schools to showcase their talents and for career developments. Olayinka noted that as part of the aims of the completion which he noted would feature six events this year to include football, basketball, athletics, scrabble, cheese and table tennis, it is meant to promote unity, mass participation in sports from the grassroots throughout the country.

 

He also said it would also attract elite school-aged sporting students to participate in a high-level, inclusive fun and friendly international completions, among other aims.

 

The founder noted that the competition would expose participating students to sports scholarship through its foreign network. Also, he said ESCACUP would afford participating schools’ economic benefits from its corporate sponsorship at NETS.

 

The founder said about 136 schools in Lagos have indicated the desire to be part of the 2021 edition but that only about seventy of them have shown genuine interest to participate.

 

In the format, the event will be played in four zones in Lagos made up of Island Zone, Ikeja Zone, Magodo Zone and Ijaniki Zone, while the two qualifiers from each zone would play at a stadium (Onikan Stadium in Lagos being highly favoured) at the quarter, semi, and the final.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Rivers Angels begin WAFU campaign with emphatic win

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Abiodun Deborah and Ezenagu Maryann goals in each half ensured Rivers Angels kicked off their WAFU Zonal qualifying game with a deserved win inside the Stade Robert Champroux on Saturday night in Abidjan.   Abiodun slotted home in the 17th minute through a well calculated cross from Vivian Ikechukwu to put the Jewel Of Rivers […]
Sports

Udeze, Sodje berate LMC over league delay

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

  Ex-internationals, Ifeanyi Udeze and Sam Sodje, have berated the League Management Company for it’s inability to start the 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League season after the latest postponement. Speaking on a radio programme monitored in Lagos on Monday, Udeze said it was high time the league body came up with a proper calendar that […]
Sports

Why I empower former footballers – Davies

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…registers Ottasolo for amateur league   A football administrator, Gabriel Davies, has revealed that his passion for the round leather game informed his empowerment programme for former players.   The former Stationery Stores and Mogas ’90 of Benin player said even in retirement, football was all his life and that led to the setting up […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica