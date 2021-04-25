Body & Soul

Old and new comics meet as Bovi, Nkem Owoh, others team up for ‘My Village People’

Movie lovers are getting ready for a movie that is anticipated to be one of the most hilarious to come to the big scene, ‘My Village People’.

 

It expected to be an exciting hilarious movie for Iconic comic actor, Nkem Owoh and modern day social media savvy comedian, Bibi to team up in this one. According to information, the movie, which has Filmone as a production company is a story of superstition and culture. Starring, Bovi, Nkem Owoh,

 

Theresa Isemin, Rachael Oniga, Venita Akpofure, Sophie Alakija, Charles Inojie, Akah Nnani, Zubby Michael, Ada Ameh among a host of others, the soon to be released movie has been described as the perfect content for a movie-loving audience. Filmmakers, Matilda Ogunleye and Winifred Okpapi have teamed up with popular director, Niyi Akinmolayan for the movie, ‘My Village People’.

 

According to Ogunleye, ‘My Village People’ is a comical yet thrilling movie that addresses some of the superstitions about tradition in Nigeria.

“In the movie starring Bovi as the protagonist, Prince is a free spirited bachelor who visits his village for his sister’s wedding.

 

Amidst the excitement, he forgets cautionary tales and loses his guard, the circumstances that occur lead to a series of supernatural and unfortunate events including losing his job,” she said.

