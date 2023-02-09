Old Banknotes: Supreme Court stops CBN’s February 10 ban

The Supreme Court yesterday ordered the Federal Government and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to suspend the February 10 deadline for the phasing out of the old N1000, N500 and N200 banknotes. Governors Nasir El- Rufai (Kaduna), Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) in an ex parte application on February 3 asked the apex court to restrain the Federal Government from the full implementation of its naira redesign policy.

The scarcity of the redesigned banknotes and the astronomical hike in petrol pump prices has subjected many Nigerians to hardship. Ruling on the ex parte application, a seven-man Supreme Court panel headed by Justice John Okoro unanimously granted an interim injunction restraining the Federal Government, CBN and commercial banks from implementing the February 10 deadline for the old banknotes to cease to be legal tender. Also, the court held that the Federal Government, CBN and commercial banks must not continue with the deadline pending the determination of a notice in respect of the issue on February 15.

The three states had specifically applied for an order of Interim Injunction restraining “the Federal Government through the CBN or the commercial banks from suspending or determining or ending on February 10, 2023, the time frame with which the now older version of the 200, 500 and 1,000 denomination of the naira may no longer be legal tender pending the hearing and determination of their motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction”. Moving the application, counsel for the applicants AbdulHakeem Mustapha (SAN) urged the apex court to grant the application in the interest of justice and the well-being of Nigeria.

He stated that the policy of the government had led to an “excruciating situation that is almost leading to anarchy in the land “. Referring to a CBN statistic putting the number of people who don’t have bank accounts at over 60 percent, Mustapha argued that the few Nigerians with bank accounts could not access their money from the bank as a result of the policy.

He further argued that unless the Supreme Court intervenes the situation will lead to anarchy because most banks are already closing operations. In its ruling, the apex court granted the application as sought by the applicants. The court adjourned to February 15 for the hearing of the main suit. The plaintiffs also urged the court for a declaration that given the express provisions of Section 20(3) of the CBN Act 2007, the Federal Government through the CBN has no powers to issue a timeline for the acceptance and redeeming of banknotes issued by the Bank, except as limited by Section 22(1) of the CBN Act 2007. The Central Bank shall at all times redeem its banknotes.

