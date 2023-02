Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

After days of suspense sorrounding legality of old currency notes, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has unequivocally declared that there has been no shift from February 10 deadline.

CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele ruled out any extension on Tuesday in Abuja when he briefed Ambassadors of foreign nations and Diplomats in Nigeria about the CBN Monetary policy and issues thrown up by the naira re-design. Details later…

