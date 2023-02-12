Old currency should co-exist with new ones for now, says Borokini

From the pulpit came the advice for the Federal Government to allow the old and new Naira notes to co-exist for more than six months to prevent the imminent breakdown of law and order in the country. The Archbishop of Ondo Ecclesiastical Province comprising Ondo and Ekiti Anglican Dioceses, Dr. Simeon Borokini, described the fuel situation and the inability to transact business because of the scarcity of Naira as capable of leading to break down of law and order.

The Cleric who is also the Bishop of Akure Diocese of Anglican Communion described the seven-day request by President Buhari to tackle the fuel and currency crises in the country as a wrong move, saying Nigerians ought to have been seeing changes since the beginning of the seven-day time frame. Speaking during a press briefing to herald the 40th anniversary of Diocese of Akure, Anglican Communion, and 10th-anniversary concentration as Bishop, Borokini said President Buhari must erase the doubt of the people over the insinuation that the crises were attempts to disrupt the forthcoming polls, particularly that the international communities are monitoring the situation. The event for the twin celebration, which would begin with the unveiling of the anniversary logo on February 23 would end on March 26 with a Thanksgiving service at Saint David’s Cathedral, Akure, the Ondo State capital. The Bishop who spoke on the state of the nation said “My advice to the president is for him to do something urgently to resolve the issue of fuel and the redesign of the naira notes, especially as the election is near, so that international communities won’t attach meaning to it.

“People are already reading meanings about whether they have a hidden agenda for the election not to take place. That is why he should exonerate himself to make sure that he solves the problem of fuel and redesign the naira note so that the new note can go around. “This is not the time for this kind of thing to be happening, especially since elections are coming. Since he has said he should be given seven days to address the situation, we should continue to pray that the seven days will be seven days. “What I thought is that even before the seven days, there must have been an improvement.

It is not after seven days that he will find a solution. Even before the seven days, something must be done. Borokini further stressed that for the economy not to be paralyzed, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should endeavour to extend the policy for at least a year, particularly so that the new note and the old note can coexist. The Cleric said “Even in advanced countries, they give a long period for old currencies to fade out. In the UK and in America, if they print new notes, they will still be spending old notes. So I don’t see the reason why the date should not be extended by the CBN.” On the quality of the next president, the Archbishop said: “We will continue to pray to God to choose for us a man after his own heart. As long as you have human beings in the system, don’t expect perfection. What we must be doing is continuing to pray for God to choose us. “Man will continually be man. Even as Christians, how do we behave as Christians? We want somebody who will fear God and have the interests of the masses at heart. “That is the person I advocate for to be our leader at this time.” On the activities lined up for the celebrations in the diocese, Borokini stated that Chief Arthur Eze would unveil the anniversary logo and statue while the Bishop of Ilesa Diocese, Rt. Rev. Dapo Asaju would give the anniversary lecture.

