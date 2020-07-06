Business

Old Mutual partners Lagos to drive e-learning

ollowing the introduction of virtual learning by the Lagos State Ministry of Education in response to the shutdown of schools due to COVID-19 pandemic, Old Mutual has announced comprehensive material, and financial support for the initiative to fast track the adoption of virtual learning especially amongst children from vulnerable communities across the state.

 

 

The support comes at an appropriate time when the global pandemic has accelerated the need to adopt virtual learning to enable students stay on track with their education.

 

The firm, which is the Nigerian subsidiary of the pan-African insurance firm and global financial services provider, Old Mutual Limited, committed to partnering with the state across the education ecosystem through digital and some traditional means of education, which include support for Math on the Ministry’s digital platform ‘Roducate’ to providing radio sets for more traditional forms of engagement.

 

In addition, the firm will be launching a financial education series for teachers across Lagos state public schools to boost their capacity to impart financial literacy for students and to help them build financial security for themselves.

 

 

The leading insurer revealed this partnership when members of its Executive Management Team, including the Managing Director, Old Mutual Nigeria Life Assurance Company Limited, Olusegun Omosehin; the Managing Director, Old Mutual General Insurance Company Nigeria Limited, Chuks Olalekan Oyinlade; Executive Head, Marketing, Old Mutual Nigeria, Alero Ladipo, met with Lagos State’s Honourable Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo at the Ministry’s Secretariat in Lagos.

 

 

In her remark, Adefisayo said: “We have adopted virtual classes including leveraging mass media platforms like radio and television as well as popular digital platforms to ensure that school children even in the remote areas learn while schools are shut.

 

 

“We appreciate the ingenious support from Old Mutual Nigeria to sustain the government activities around education in the state. These supports mean a lot because we are very excited that people, organisations and groups are now supporting the government to drive virtual learning and push simple devices to as many of our students as possible.

 

“With this singular act by Old Mutual, a child is going to learn, grow, and will never forget Old Mutual and those who made his or her education a reality.”

 

Also commenting on the support, the Managing Director, Old Mutual Nigeria Life Assurance Company Limited, Omosehin said: “For us, it is a fulfilment of one of the values we hold very dear at Old Mutual. As an institution, there are five pillars of responsibilities; one of which is the responsibility to our people and the community where we operate.

 

 

This step is in alignment with these principles that are very dear to us. We are happy to partner with the Lagos State Government, particularly in the quest to drive virtual learning among school children.

 

 

“The Lagos State Government has been very proactive in providing education, and as an organisation, we understand that the children have a chance at a better future when provided with requisite and global standard learnings at a very early age. This support provides a good opportunity for us to give back to the community to help educate the young minds who are going to contribute to the future growth of our society.”

 

 

Old Mutual General Insurance Company and Old Mutual Nigeria Life Assurance Company are part of the globally acclaimed Old Mutual brand, which has over 175 years of experience in providing life assurance and wealth, personal finance, savings, and general insurance services.

 

 

Old Mutual, since its entry into the Nigerian market, had leveraged its heritage and expertise, launching a wide range of insurance solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of Nigerian’s insurable population and corporate clients.

