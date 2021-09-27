Business

Old Mutual reiterates commitment to enhanced penetration

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

Old Mutual Life Assur- ance and General In- surance, the Nigerian subsidiaries of Old Mutual Limited (OML), Africa’s leading premium financial services group, has reiter – ated its commitment to the Nigerian market with intent to maximising the opportu- nities in the country’s insur- ance space.

The insurer, which also hinted about meeting the industry recapitalisation requirements set by the Na- tional Insurance Commission (NAICOM), the Nigerian in- surance regulatory body, says it plans to drive insurance penetration in the country on the back of digital and tech innovations.

In 2019, NAICOM revised the guidelines for Life Insur- ance providers requiring a minimum capital of N8 bil- lion by September 30, 2021, while General Insurers were required to meet a N10 billion capital base with composite insurers requiring an N18 bil- lion capital base. Both Old Mutual’s Life and General businesses have achieved these minimum requirements ahead of the timeline, reflecting their commitment to the insur – ance industry in Nigeria. Commenting on the com- pany’s milestone, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Old Mutual West Africa, Mr. Samuel Ogbu, said the step was a confirmation of Old Mutual’s ongoing com- mitment to Nigeria’s finan- cial sector and the Nigerian economy in general.

According to him, “hav- ing been in Nigeria for some years, Old Mutual is com- mitted to playing an active, leading role in a revitalised Nigerian insurance indus- try. We are reshaping our business to truly reflect our brand in a market whose im- mense potential has still to be realised. “We believe we have an important part to play in bringing better value and an enhanced experience to the Nigerian insurance and financial services consumer. “With an enviable legacy value creation and service over 176 years and across many countries, Old Mutual has been a “certain friend in uncertain times” to individ- uals, businesses, and com- munities over generations through wars, pandemics, economic depression and po- litical upheavals. “We want to put the benefit of that accumulated experi- ence and proven resilience to the service of Nigerian con- sumers.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Spices: Nigerian startup, Agricorp, raises $17.5m for export

Posted on Author Hassan Taiwo

Agricorp International, Nigeria-based spices producing, processing, and exporting company, has raised $17.5 million in Series A funding to increase its processing capacity to 7,000 metric tonnes. This fund was raised from Vami Nigeria, One Capital LLC and AFEX. Nigeria-based Vami led the funding round with $11.5 million in equity, while the other investors provided working […]
Business

Sigma Pensions, NANPF sign MoU on pension scheme

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Sigma Pensions and the National Association of Nigeria Professional Footballers (NANPF) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to offer local and international professional footballers a safety net in their retirement. The customised scheme is expected to commence from the 2020/2021 Football season and was signed by the President and the General Secretary of NANPF […]
Business

Fitch assigns lender ‘B-’; stable outlook

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Fitch Ratings has assigned Ecobank Nigeria Limited (ENG) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘B-’ with a Stable Outlook, Viability Rating (VR) of ‘b-’ and National Long-Term Rating of ‘BBB (nga)’. In a report, released last Thursday, Fitch noted that Ecobank Nigeria IDRs are driven by its standalone creditworthiness, as expressed by its Viability […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica