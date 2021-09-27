Old Mutual reiterates commitment to enhanced penetration

Old Mutual Life Assur- ance and General In- surance, the Nigerian subsidiaries of Old Mutual Limited (OML), Africa’s leading premium financial services group, has reiter – ated its commitment to the Nigerian market with intent to maximising the opportu- nities in the country’s insur- ance space.

The insurer, which also hinted about meeting the industry recapitalisation requirements set by the Na- tional Insurance Commission (NAICOM), the Nigerian in- surance regulatory body, says it plans to drive insurance penetration in the country on the back of digital and tech innovations.

In 2019, NAICOM revised the guidelines for Life Insur- ance providers requiring a minimum capital of N8 bil- lion by September 30, 2021, while General Insurers were required to meet a N10 billion capital base with composite insurers requiring an N18 bil- lion capital base. Both Old Mutual’s Life and General businesses have achieved these minimum requirements ahead of the timeline, reflecting their commitment to the insur – ance industry in Nigeria. Commenting on the com- pany’s milestone, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Old Mutual West Africa, Mr. Samuel Ogbu, said the step was a confirmation of Old Mutual’s ongoing com- mitment to Nigeria’s finan- cial sector and the Nigerian economy in general.

According to him, “hav- ing been in Nigeria for some years, Old Mutual is com- mitted to playing an active, leading role in a revitalised Nigerian insurance indus- try. We are reshaping our business to truly reflect our brand in a market whose im- mense potential has still to be realised. “We believe we have an important part to play in bringing better value and an enhanced experience to the Nigerian insurance and financial services consumer. “With an enviable legacy value creation and service over 176 years and across many countries, Old Mutual has been a “certain friend in uncertain times” to individ- uals, businesses, and com- munities over generations through wars, pandemics, economic depression and po- litical upheavals. “We want to put the benefit of that accumulated experi- ence and proven resilience to the service of Nigerian con- sumers.”

