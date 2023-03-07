Old Mutual seeks Nigerians’ adoption of insurance-backed savings

Old Mutual Nigeria, a subsidiary of Africa’s financial services powerhouse, Old Mutual Limited (OML), has disclosed that it is pertinent for Nigerians to adopt insurancebacked savings plans in the wake of prevailing global socio-economic volatilities, uncertainties, complexities, and ambiguities. According to the Executive Head, Marketing and Customer Experience at Old Mutual Limited, Alero Ladipo, the capacity of an individual’s financial planning and security loses its fidelity in the face of continued market volatility, eroding the confidence with which they can predict the future.

She said the reality was further complicated by the complexity of global exigencies, making it harder for experts to analyse correctly. According to her, these ambiguities and lack of clarity require all to make smarter financial decisions anchored on guaranteed wealth protection no matter what life throws at these trying times. She said this is where the Old Mutual Short Term Saving Plan comes into play.

“This time-relevant savings plan helps you save funds to achieve your financial goals for the next two years, and it bears a competitive annual interest rate. “It is even more remarkable that the plan provides a life cover of up to N1 million for a N5,000 minimum monthly premium contribution. “In other words, whilst we help you put away a reservoir fund for the rainy days, we also ensure that your beneficiaries are in a pole position to get an agreed compensation should life throws up the unexpected. This product brings peace of mind in these volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity times. “There is more. The plan also provides flexibility that allows the policyholder to increase or decrease their monthly savings premium and risk cover at the policy anniversary. Customers can withdraw up to 50 per cent of their funds only once between 6 to 18 months and are free to surrender the policy if needed,” she added. To ensure that its numerous existing policyholders and prospects can access the product conveniently and realtime anywhere in Nigeria, Alero said that Old Mutual Nigeria had revitalised its website and other digital channels, such as WhatsApp, to enable seamless delivery of an immersive customer experience.

Like this: Like Loading...