Old Mutual supports Lagos remote learning drive

n response to the COVID-19 inspired shutdown of schools in Lagos State, the Nigerian subsidiary of pan-African insurance firm and global financial services provider, Old Mutual Limited, has partnered the Lagos State Ministry of Education to drive remote learning for students in vulnerable communities.

Senior representatives from Old Mutual and the Lagos State Ministry of Education kicked off the presentation of free 10,000 radio units to students at St. Francis Jnr Grammar School in Iwaya Lagos in July.

A statement made available to New Telegraph said the programme, which involves the broadcast of curriculum-based educationthrough radio, is targeted at students in vulnerable communities with limited or zero access to internet-based virtual learnings. Old Mutual is ensuring that the remote learning initiative reaches 10,000 homes by donating free radio units to be distributed to schoolchildren across these underprivileged districts in Lagos State.

The statement quoted the Executive Head, Marketing & Customer Experience, Old Mutual,Alero Ladipo, as saying, “we understand that despite the impressive growth in internet connectivity and access in Nigeria, there are low-income families who cannot afford to access internet-based virtual learnings, which is fast becoming the conduit of remote education.

“As an organisation, we believe that no one should be left behind in the provision of quality education. So, we are proud to partner the Lagos State Government, who shares the same ethos and have evolved a low-tech and affordable strategy to drive remote education through radio broadcasting. Our support is to enable children from 10,000 low-income families, who cannot afford a radio set, to be able to tune in to this remote education during this pandemic.”

Speaking on the gesture, the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, was quoted as saying that the support from Old Mutual would help the state in its quest to broaden the scope of education in the state.

“Old Mutual’s support is coming at a critical time when we need more hands to help build the future of our children. This exemplary gesture will help us to accelerate the adoption of virtual and remote learning as education and schooling would never remain the same post-COVID-19.

