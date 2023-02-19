News

Old N500, N1000 Notes: SERAP drags Buhari to court

A legal action has been instituted against President Muhammadu Buhari over what is termed “the unlawful directive banning the use of old N500 and N1, 000 banknotes, contrary to the interim injunction granted by the Supreme Court that the old N200, N500, and N1000 notes remain legal tender.”

The suit was initiated by a Lagos-based rights group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

Defendants in the suit are the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Before SERAP’s suit, the Supreme Court of Nigeria had in a case brought by 10 states declared that the old banknotes remain legal tender pending the determination of a motion on notice fixed for February 22, but the deadline for the swap of the old notes expired February 10.

However, Buhari in a national broadcast last Thursday directed the CBN to recirculate only the old N200 banknotes, thereby overruling the Supreme Court and banning the use of old N500 and N1,000 notes in the country.

 

 

