Old Naira Notes: Bayelsa Govt Urges Residents To Consider Supreme Court Ruling

Pauline Onyibe

Bayelsa State government has urged business operators in the state, particularly banks, traders and Keke Maruwa (tricycle) to take into consideration the Supreme Court ruling, which ruled that the N1000 and N500 old Naira notes remain legal tender until December,31st in order to reduce the pains of the people of the state.

The government also called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to take immediate steps to ease the burden of doing business in the state by making the implementation of the policy less cumbersome.

The State Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayibaina Duba in a statement on Saturday stated that it understands the pains of residents of the state following the implementation of the central bank of Nigeria (CBN) naira redesign policy and the supreme court ruling on the old N200, N500 and N1000 currency notes.

The statement read, “The government thus urges residents to be calm and not engage in acts that could jeopardize the peace of the state.

“The government notes that on March 3, the supreme court ruled that the old notes, which had been phased out by the CBN, remain legal tender till December 31 this year.

“While the state government is not against the naira redesign policy of the CBN or the federal government, it is however not comfortable with the method of its implementation that has resulted in further hardship on people of the state and, indeed, the country.

