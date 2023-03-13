Old Naira Notes Still Legal Tender, Says Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Government has noted the hardship sparked by the Naira redesign policy, which has affected business and commercial activities in the state.

In a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotosho, the government said, ”there is no basis to reject the old notes according to the March 3, 2023, Supreme Court ruling.”

Recall that the Supreme Court ruled that “no reasonable notice was given as required by Section 20(3) of the CBN Act,” adding that press reports were the primary source of information about the policy and could not be considered notice to the public.

The directive that forbids the use of the old notes is illegal, unconstitutional, null, and void, the court argued, maintaining that the policy has interfered with state governments’ ability to carry out their duties.

In light of the Supreme Court’s ruling that the old N500 and N1,000 notes remain lawful tender till December 31, 2023, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged business owners, particularly merchants, to accept them.’

”To refuse the notes is against the law.” The statement read, It should be noted that none of the Lagos State Government’s agencies turn down payments made by the general population in old money.

