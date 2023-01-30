Old Notes: Anambra traders reject CBN’s 10 days extension

The ten days extension of the deadline for the use of old naira notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have been rejected by traders and commuters in Anambra State. This is coming as they still refuse to accept the old naira notes on the premise that the new bank notes are not available in banks. At many banks in Awka and Onitsha, as well as Ekwulobia, costumers have been stranded as they are yet to change the old notes to the newly redesigned ones.

Similarly, operators of POS now collect N1, 500 to exchange N15, 000 worth of new notes as the cost of collecting the new bank notes of N15,000.00, saying they went through hell to obtain the new notes. Speaking on the CBN’s deadline extension, a trader at the Awka main market, Mrs Adaeze Igboka, said: “The ten days extension is not enough because people are going through hell due to the change in the colour of the notes and when you go to the banks, their ATM machines don’t dispense enough notes. “I was there today and only one machine has the new bank notes but after four hours the machine could not dispense the new bank notes while others are not even working”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...