Old Notes’ Deposit: Adeleke asks CBN to caution banks

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has warned banks operating in Osun State to as a matter of urgency accept deposits of old naira notes. This is coming as the residents of the state lamented the rejection of old notes by the same banks that paid them with such notes. The governor, who decried the maltreatment of residents by banks that refused to collect old currency notes even after paying customers with old notes, promised to sanction erring banks. In a statement yesterday, the governor lamented the pains and suffering of residents, narrating the many complaints of bank customers who accused the banks of refusing deposits in old notes as well as the attendant negative consequences on the populace. Governor Ademola Adeleke said he has received several calls from bank customers across the state. The deliberate refusal of banks to collect old notes is creating serious economic complications for residents of the state. For the banks to issue old notes and refuse to accept the same as a deposit is highly unacceptable. He consequently called on the Central Bank of Nigeria to direct banks operating in the state to correct the anomalies. The state director of the CBN is specifically requested to direct the banks to halt this unhealthy practice. “If banks will not accept old notes as deposits, they must stop issuing them to people. The current pain being inflicted on our people must stop,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...