Old students boost Lagos school

Students morale at Ansar ud deen High School, Surulere, Lagos, have received a boost with the handover of state-of-theart physics and chemistry laboratories which is the outcome of the laboratory renewal project of the class of 1982 old students of the school. The old students led by the Chairman, AHOSA ’82, Mr. Yinka Babalola, who was the Senior Prefect for the class of 1982, handed the renovated and equipped laboratories to the school as part of the activities to mark their 40th anniversary of graduation from the school. Speaking on the Price Giving Event to kick off the anniversary programmes, Babalola stated that a total of 52 students with outstanding performances in Science, Technology and Mathematics are to receive books and cash prices of N20,000 each. He said further that the old students also pulled resources together to provide intervention in the physics and chemistry laboratories of the school, which was in deplorable state. He added: “The goal is to further better motivate students to learn more effectively with the aid of the revamped laboratories which cost over N2m.”

