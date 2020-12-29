Old students donate N25m building, equipment to alma mater

The ‘81 Set of the old students of Ladigbolu Grammar School, Oyo, has donated the state-of-the-art skill acquisition centre with wellequipped facilities worth over N25 million to their alma mater.

The skill acquisition centre, according to them, is part of efforts to enhance job opportunities and equip the students with relevant skills and vocations in order to reverse the trend in which youths continue to search for non-existent white collar jobs after graduation.

The facilities handed over to the Principals of school by the old students, led by the Set’s Senior Boy and Senior Girl, Lukman Alarape and Titi Adebowale respectively, during the inauguration of the centre performed by the Founder of the school, Chief Moses Ogunmola, who was represented by Chief Kehinde Ogunmola.

At the ceremony were the Principals of the Schools 1 and 2; Messrs Bunmi Akindele and O. T. Ahmed, who received the facilities on behalf of the Oyo State Government; Mr Waheed Abolanle, who stood in for Local Inspector of Education (LIE); Mr. Ojo Ademola from the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), as well as students of the school.

Chief Ogunmola commended the organising committee members and facilitators, including Segun Oke, Olumide Owolabi, Ebenezer Adu, Sina Raji, Dr. Sariat Adelakun, as well as other contributors at home and in the Diaspora for the good gesture.

He said: “This centre with equipment and tools your Set donated to the school will go a long way in assisting the students, who want to toe the line of handiwork/ vocation so that when they leave school, they could find their way into technical schools or polytechnics, while at the end of their vocational training, they could be self-employed rather than seeking for white collar jobs.

“I also believe that this gesture is a boost to the Oyo State Government’s efforts at decongesting the dense unemployment market and reducing youth restiveness in the society.”

In his remarks, the National President of Ladigbolu Grammar School Old Students Association, Dr. Bisi Oke, who is also a member of the ‘81 Set, recalled that “an old students of the school had also facilitated the construction of a wellequipped acquisition centre under the Federal Government programme for the school. The centre is one of its kinds in the entire South West geo-political zone of the federation.”

Oke added: “The centre is fully equipped with facilities to train the students in different vocations and trades such as carpentry, welding, fashion designing, knitting and weaving, computer training, barbing, hairdressing, car painting and spraying, catering, fishery and woodwork, among others.

“It is a great opportunity for any individual, local government and other government agencies to patronise the centre by sending their staff, NDE beneficiaries, youth and others to the centre for training and skill acquisition as means of reducing unemployment and poverty in our society.”

Like this: Like Loading...