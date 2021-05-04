Old students give alma mater facelift, renovate structures

Piqued by the shortage of facilities and poor state of infrastructural in their alma mater, the old students of Igbanke Grammar School Old Students Association, Igbanke in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, last week returned to the school to inaugurate and hand over the administrative block newly renovated by the association to the school management.

The handing over ceremony was performed during the association’s second re-union and maiden Annual General Meeting (AGM), which took place on the school premises.

Old boys and girls of the school of the association at the re-union and AGM, including the Chairman Steering Committee, Mr. Jacob Erhabor, were the Dean of Faculty of Arts, Ambrose Alli University in Ekpoma, Prof. Benjamin Egede; President General of Igbanke General Union, Mr. Arthur Osiagwu, as well as current students of the school, among others.

In his remarks, entitled: “We can play politics with our politics, but not with our education,” the Chairman of the occasion and former student of the school, Mr. Duke Igbinedion, advocated the need for student associations such as Igbanke Grammar School Old Students Association to be assigned constitutional roles in the management of their alma maters.

Igbinedion, while commending the Edo State Government for the ongoing transformation efforts in the education sector through the EdoBEST project, however, stressed the need for higher budgetary allocation to the education sector.

This, he said, had become necessary as it “is the only way to guarantee the future of our children and that of the nation.”

Earlier, while welcoming members and guests to the event, the Steering Committee Chairman, Mr. Jacob Erhabor, commended members of the association for their collective interest in the school project in order to restore the lost glory of the school.

He, therefore, appealed to them that all hands must be on deck in actualising the vision

