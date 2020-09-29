Old students, govt to partner to rebuild school

The Alumni Association of the Pilgrim Baptist Grammar School (PBGSE), Ewohimi in Edo State, has received the nod of the state government to partner the government in resuscitating and rebuilding the abandoned school.

According to the old students, the letter granting the partnership by the state government was signed by Mrs. U. G. Agbonze on behalf of the state Commissioner for Education, where the government stated that it had granted the alumni association of PBGSE permission to enter the school compound, now overgrown with weeds, to carry out rehabilitation of the school “with the desire and aspiration of the government”.

Reacting to the state government’s letter to the alumni association, the President, Mr. Augustine Okolo said: “This permission is emotional for me and I believe the same with all of us. The day we all have been waiting for is now here. Now, we can begin the rebuilding of our own walls of Jerusalem.”

Meanwhile, the association has elected a 14-man Executive Committee, with Mr. Augustine Okolo as President, to run its affairs and midwife the approval to partner the Edo State Government to rebuild the school. Other elected officers are Dr. Dennis Iweka (Vice President), Alex Aidaghese (Secretary), Joe Okhaifo (Assistant Secretary), Tony Obeahon (Treasurer), Felix O. Osahon (Assistant Treasurer), Roland Imanrenezor (Financial Secretary) and Vincent Ugbodu (Assistant Financial Secretary). Also elected to serve in the newly inaugurated committee include Patrick Omorodion (Public Relations Officer), Paul Okhuebor (Assistant PRO), Dr. Aigbogun (Liaison Officer), Prof Julius Iyasele and Emmanuel Alegbe (Assistant Liaison Officers), while Vincent Ebhojiaye will serve as the Auditor.

