Old students lament as fire razed school building under renovation

Worried by the inferno that completely razed a building under renovation by the Old Students Association of Adventist Grammar School, Ede, Osun State in the school, old students association has appealed to its members not to relent in their unparalleled efforts at making their alma mater the best that it is among the comity of secondary schools in the state.

This was even as the association called on the state government to give a helping hand in salvaging the situation at hand so as to restore the glory of the school, noted for its excellent performance in academic and extra-curricular activities.

An old student, Olumide Lawal (1965-1969 Set), who recalled in a statement made available to New Telegraph, said that the structure under rehabilitation was completely destroyed by fire on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. While lamenting that the cause(s) of the fire was still unknown, he, however, stated that it was public spirited individuals that helped in putting the raging fire under control, even as he stressed that distress calls to the Osun State Fire Service, located a few meters away from the school, were most unfortunately not responded to as the Service claimed that it had no water and petrol in their fire-fighting vehicle to put out the fire.

According to Lawal, the affected building was one of the major renovation projects embarked upon by the current national executive of the Old Boys Association, under the leadership of Algarkirk Gbadegesin Lawal to give some dilapidated buildings in the 63-year-old school a facelift. He regretted that over N3.4 million of the voluntary donations and contributions from well-spirited members of the association at home and in Diaspora, had been spent on the burnt building. Disturbed by the development, he said: “This is to therefore call on Osun State government to make Osun State Fire Service more efficient, effective and functional in order to make it meets its statutory responsibility of pro-viding quality service to the people, while nobody prays for such ugly incident

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...