Old students reunite to lift alma mater

Old students of Oshodi Comprehensive High School, Oshodi, Lagos, under the aegis of Oshodi Comprehensive High School Alumni Association (OCHSA), will return to their alma mater to celebrate the 39th Founder’s Day anniversary of the school. The anniversary, billed for December 12, according a statement by the association, will be a reunion for the old students from 1985 to 2018 sets.

The President of the association, Otunba Ganiyu Hamzat, said the events, billed to hold on the school premises, would kick off with ‘Sportsmania,’ featuring male and female football matches, sprint and indoor games.

The high points of the anniversary is a fundraising for the school’s proposed three-in-one projects – a school hall, an e-library complex and the alumni secretariat.

“This event or anniversary is aimed at reuniting thousands of alumni of our great school across the globe. The association was instituted to connect alumni/old students with one another, seek for enhanced members’ welfare, and to give back to the school that shaped and groomed them,’ he said.

According to Hamzat, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Edo State University, Prof. Steven Omodia; Director, Access Bank, Linus Iwuajoku; and ex-Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Ike Sorunmu, will be the special guests.

