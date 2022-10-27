News

Old students spend N18m on 89-year old Ekiti school

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The 89-year-old Christ School Ado-Ekiti set of 1982 has renovated and equipped the dining hall of the girls’ section building. The President of the 1977-1982 set, Dr Sola Oyebode, announced this yesterday during the 2022 homecoming of the set. He disclosed that the project cost the alumni about N18 million. Oyebode explained that they were not satisfied with the state of the building after 40 years of their graduation and decided to pull resources together towards giving the building a facelift. He said: “We are happy to be back again in our school after 40 years that we left here and we can say it is a unique opportunity to see each other again.”

 

Our Reporters

