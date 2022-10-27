Old students spend N18m on 89-year old Ekiti school

The 89-year-old Christ School Ado-Ekiti set of 1982 has renovated and equipped the dining hall of the girls’ section building. The President of the 1977-1982 set, Dr Sola Oyebode, announced this yesterday during the 2022 homecoming of the set. He disclosed that the project cost the alumni about N18 million. Oyebode explained that they were not satisfied with the state of the building after 40 years of their graduation and decided to pull resources together towards giving the building a facelift. He said: “We are happy to be back again in our school after 40 years that we left here and we can say it is a unique opportunity to see each other again.”
Related Articles
Nigeria deports 64, repatriates 1,132 immigrants in 2020 – NIS
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) yesterday said it has deported 64 irregular immigrants and repatriated 1,132 others in 2020, according to the 2020 Annual Report of the agency released by the service. Assistant Comptroller- General, Planning, Research and Statistics, Ms Bimbola Ojo, presented the report at the NIS headquarters in Abuja. According to Ojo, the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Kaduna journalist to donate Kidney to Ekweremadu’s daughter
Kaduna-based journalist, John Femi Adi, has expressed his readiness to donate his kidney to Sonia Ekwerenmadu, the daughter of embattled former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu. Adi, a former Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State Chapter, disclosed this in a post on his facebook page. Adi said: “I’ m willing to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: Adefolaju declares for Ifo Assembly seat
Following consultations with key stakeholders in his constituency, Hon. Ademola Adefolaju has declared his intentions to run for the Ifo Constituency 2 House of Assembly seat in Ogun State. Adefolaju said he decided to yield to the clarion call and aspire for the House of Assembly seat in order to give the people of Ifo […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)