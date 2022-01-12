Oliseh blasts NFF for hiring Jose Poseiro

Former Super Eagles player and coach, Sunday Oliseh, has carpeted the top wigs of Nigeria Football Federation for hiring a foreign manager, Jose Poseiro to tinker the country’s senior national team.

The NFF opted to replace Gernot Rohr with former Venezuela manager Poseiro and the Portuguese will take over the team, immediately after the Africa Cup of Nations. W h e n asked about his thoughts on Peseiro, Oliseh did not mince words and said it was a loss of idea from the federation.

“Why the fanatical craze to always want to appoint a foreign coach for the Super Eagles? That is the thing I still can’t get my head around. Is he telling all Nigerian coaches and Nigerian people they are not capable of coaching the Super Eagles?.

“Why is this crazy, I’m almost tempted to call it loss of ideas to always take a foreign coach and we always take coaches nobody knows before they come to Nigeria, why?”

On Austin Eguavoen who is currently managing on the interim basis. The former S u p e r E a g l e s midfielder backed his former teammate to deliver in Cameroon. “I’m looking forward to seeing Eguavoen perform. I’m very optimistic for the man.

I’m in total support of his being there. In fact, I hope he can do well and continue with the job after the tournament no matter what has been said before,” he said.

