Sports

Oliseh blasts NFF for hiring Jose Poseiro

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA Comment(0)

Former Super Eagles player and coach, Sunday Oliseh, has carpeted the top wigs of Nigeria Football Federation for hiring a foreign manager, Jose  Poseiro to tinker the country’s senior national team.

 

The NFF opted to replace Gernot Rohr with former Venezuela manager Poseiro and the Portuguese will take over the team, immediately after the Africa Cup of Nations. W h e n asked about his thoughts on Peseiro, Oliseh did not mince words and said it was a loss of idea from the federation.

 

“Why the fanatical craze to always want to appoint a foreign coach for the Super Eagles? That is the thing I still can’t get my head around. Is he telling all Nigerian coaches and Nigerian people they are not capable of coaching the Super Eagles?.

 

“Why is this crazy, I’m almost tempted to call it loss of ideas to always take a foreign coach and we always take coaches nobody knows before they come to Nigeria, why?”

 

On Austin Eguavoen who is currently managing on the interim basis. The former S u p e r E a g l e s midfielder backed his former teammate to deliver in Cameroon. “I’m looking forward to seeing Eguavoen perform. I’m very optimistic for the man.

 

I’m in total support of his being there. In fact, I hope he can do well and continue with the job after the tournament no matter what has been said before,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Gunmen assassinate football coach in Benue

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Gunmen have assassinated a football coach identified as Torkuma Chihe Promise in Makurdi, the Benue state capital.   New Telegraph gathered that the deceased, popularly known as Coach Mboma, was shot dead by the assailants at Asese 1, North-Bank, Makurdi on Sunday evening.   A source close to the deceased, Kingsley Terkimbi Usongo, said hespoke […]
Sports

GOtv Boxing star, Baby Face, to fight for WBO title in Ukraine

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

International Boxing Federation (IBF) Intercontinental Welterweight champion, Nigeria’s Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, is scheduled to take on Ukraine’s Dymtro Mytrovanov for the World Boxing Organisation Oriental Middleweight title.   The fight, scheduled for 17 July at Eguides Club, Kiev, the Ukrainian capital city, is the Nigerian’s first fight outside the country’s shores and will underline […]
Sports

Davies: Ottasolo FC will stun domestic scene

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…extends empowerment   project to the public   The proprietor of Ottasolo Football Club, Gabriel Davies, has promised that the new outfit will take the football scene by storm in Nigeria.   Davies said his team, Ottasolo FC , would be administered like a professional outfit even though the team just registered for the Nigeria National […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica