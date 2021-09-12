Oliseh: Four-year cycle makes World Cup ‘exceptional’

Former Nigeria midfielder and coach Sunday Oliseh believes the current four-year cycle of the Fifa World Cup makes it an ‘exceptional’ competition for players. Fifa is currently studying the impact of switching the men’s World Cup and the women’s World Cup to biennial competitions after 166 national federations voted in its favour during its last congress in May.

Oliseh, who played for Nigeria at the 1994 and 1998 editions of the global showpiece, disclosed that the four-year cycle makes the World Cup memorable and he also suggested why African countries want the tournament to be organised every two years.

A few months ago, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick said making the World Cup a biennial event would bring about growth on the African continent and Ivory Coast legend Yaya Toure threw his weight behind it.

“Personally as a player, it would be interesting to say ‘OK, in a six-year period, I could play three World Cups’,” Oliseh told BBC World Service.

“But what actually makes the World Cup exceptional is the build-up to the event – the four-year wait and the fact that sometimes it’s a oncein- a-lifetime occasion for certain players.

“I can see why African football is happy with it because it goes with the Africa Cup of Nations which, every two years, helps us to sell ourselves. “We need it. We need funds coming in like the ones these major tournaments bring in – we need it from that point of view.”

