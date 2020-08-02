Sports

Oliseh hails Arteta for FA Cup win

Former Nigeria coach Sunday Oliseh has showered praise on Mikel Arteta he guided Arsenal to a 2-1 win over Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday.
Arteta, who won the FA Cup as a player with the Gunners, secured his first silverware as a manager as the North London heavyweights triumphed at an empty Wembley Stadium, reports goal.com.
After Christian Pulisic’s opening strike in the sixth minute, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s brace inspired Arsenal’s fight-back at Wembley Stadium as they lifted a record 14th FA Cup title.
The Spaniard took over at the helm of the Emirates Stadium outfit in December 2019 after working under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City where he won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups as an assistant manager.
After seeing how Arteta turned around Arsenal’s 2019-20 campaign to secure qualification for next season’s Europa League thanks to their FA Cup triumph, Oliseh expressed his delight and respect for the 38-year-old coach.
“Congrats and respect to Arsenal and coach, Arteta,” Oliseh tweeted. “What seemed a season to forget just days ago, ends a huge success for Arsenal: FA Cup winners, Europa League qualification, beat Liverpool and holders Manchester City.
“Extremely pleased for Arteta, who wins the FA Cup as player and coach for Arsenal.”
In July, Arteta secured two crucial victories against the top-two teams in the English top flight. He also led Arsenal to a 2-1 victory over Liverpool in a league outing and then guided them to a 2-0 win against Man City in the FA Cup semi-final a few days later.
They ended the 2019-20 Premier League season in the eighth spot after securing 15 wins and 14 draws in 38 league outings.

