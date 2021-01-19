Oliseh hails De Bruyne’s performance in Man City defeat of Palace

Former Super Eagles star, Sunday Oliseh, has heaped praises on Belgium and Manchester City star, Kevin De Bruyne, for his eye-catching performance in his club’s 4-0 mauling of Crystal Palace in the English Premier League at the weekend. The former national team coach who started his European career in Belgium with RFC Liège said De Bruyne is the best player to have come out of Belgium. Taking to his Twitter handle, the former Juventus star believes Manchester City are showing a new tactical style of play which is captivating and entertaining.

City cruised to a comfortable victory at home courtesy of John Stones’ double and lone strikes from Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling in the second half. The result made Manchester City the only team to have registered five straight victories in the Premier League this season, however, Oliseh was particularly pleased with how Guardiola’s men overcame their visitors’ resistance. Oliseh expressed his admiration for Kevin De Bruyne who grabbed his 100th assist in a Man City shirt with his cross for Stones’ opener in the 26th minute.

“Wow! Manchester City are showing a new tactically modified face that is extremely interesting as is entertaining,” Oliseh tweeted. “Am I the only one who believes De Bruyne is arguably the best player to ever come out of our little Belgium? Had a lovely time watching Man City crush Crystal Palace 4-0.”

