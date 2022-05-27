Sports

Oliseh: Osimhen perfect for Arsenal

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Former Super Eagles star and coach, Sunday Oliseh, has said Napoli and Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, is the kind of player Arsenal require to return to UEFA Champions League football. Osimhen is believed to be on Arsenal’s radar for a summer move as the Gunners aim to return to the UEFA Champions League next season. The Nigerian scored 18 goals and recorded five assists to help Napoli return to the elite club competition for the first time in three years. With Arsenal lacking a natural strik-er following the exit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Oliseh argues that the young Nigerian forward is the ideal Player for: Mikel Arteta’s team. In a tweet, Oliseh expressed his thoughts on the question if Osimhen could be a fit at the Premier League side. One thing is certain, should Arsenal get Victor Osimhen to the Emirates, “The Gunners” will move ‘Strikingly” up to another level with a very potent and “Success hungry” Asset, in Osimhen. Meanwhile, Osimhen in a interview with the Italian press last week disclosed that, his future is with Napoli. The Player signed for Napoli from Lille back in 2020 for a club record fee which has risen to €75 million.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

