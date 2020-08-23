Oliseh: Why Inter Milan lost Europa League final

Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh has hailed Sevilla has one of the best sides in Europe following their victory over Inter Milan in the Europa League final.

Sevilla came from behind to beat Inter Milan 3 – 2 in Cologne on Friday to lift their sixth UEFA Europa league title.

Inter took the lead within five minutes into the game, but Luuk De Jong’s turned things around quickly.

Inter Milan restored the parity through, Diego Godin, but the Spanish side took the lead for the second time after Romelu Lukaku diverted Diego Carlos’ overhead kick into his own net.

While reacting to the result, Oliseh said Sevilla were tactically superior to their Italian counterparts and Julen Lopetegui’s side deserved to win the tie.

“6 finals,6 Europa Liga titles. Sevilla showed superior tactical, technical & physical strength, they deserve the trophy. Sevilla decisively made use of space & denied it to Inter Milan in certain areas. Congrats to Coach Lopetegui who shed uncontrollable tears of joy. Great Final!” he said.

Sevilla has now won the Europa League more than any other side in Europe, they are closely followed by Liverpool and Juventus.

