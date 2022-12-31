Arts & Entertainments

Olivia Rose presents Beauty Withinbby Ohiwerei, Evuarherhe

It was an evening of great music and good wine as Olivia Rose Branding and Marketing Communications, celebrated arts and culture with the second edition of the event titled; Beauty Within. The art works which were created by two established artists, Ohiolei Ohiwerei and Ufuoma Evuarherhe, were unveiled for display recently at the popular Didi Museum on Akin Adesola, Victoria Island, Lagos. The two artists – Ohiwerei and Evuarherhe – were excited about the reception guests and art lovers paid to their artworks, stating that the look on their faces and patronage made all the hard work worthwhile. Ohiwerei studied Sculpture at the University of Benin.

He is a full-time studio artist who has had years of experience working and experimenting with various media sculpture. He has over the years evolved techniques that make his works unique and captivating. In his sculptural journey, Ohiwerei has mastered the use of bronze in rendering his sculptures as it affords him the flexibility to pass across his message. He has had a solo exhibition and several group shows.

Evuarherhe graduated from Yaba College of Technology with OND and HND respectively, and Bachelors of Fine Art from the University of Benin, specialising in Painting. He has to his professional credit many local and international group exhibitions between 1991and till date. His works can be found in notable private and public establishments in Nigeria, Denmark, UK, USA and South Africa among others. He is a full-time studio artist who lives and works in Ogun State. Speaking at the event, the CEO of “Olivia Rose Branding and Marketing Communications, Shafe Abosede, said the event was to celebrate the creativity of the artistry of Nigerians to show how skilled and talented they are and to also promote African art and culture.

“We are quite ecstatic of our company to take on this project to showcase the talents that our clients have,” she said. Sharing a little about how she has come to love art and pursue her entrepreneur skills, Abosede, who is the founder of Olivia Rose, said that what Olivia Rose Branding and Marketing Communications does is provide companies, private and public holders different products and services that will fit into their budget and project their business in the right way in any of the products and services the company offers.

 

