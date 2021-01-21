Sports

Oloibiri community holds half marathon run

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Oloibiri community in Ogbian local government Bayelsa state has arranged a special marathon event tagged, “Oloibiri- Run Yenagoa Half Marathon.” to attract international attention to the community.

According to the organisers who spoke to New Telegraph on Wednesday, the marathon event which will be the first of its kind to ever hold in this part of the country, will attract local and international runners to participate in any one of the three race categories, including 5km, 10km and the main 21km race.

The event which is being promoted by Mahogany 21 Century Concepts in collaboration with relevant institutional partners and stakeholders is aimed at promoting sports, talent development and other socio-economic benefits. The project coordinator, Eyinimi Omorozi, said the marathon run will also serve as a strategic platform to give national and international recognition and visibility to Oloibiri in the attempt to promote and preserve for posterity the Oloibiri national historical heritage that has far too long been abandoned.

Our Reporters

