Metro & Crime

Oloibiri community holds remembrance marathon run

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Comment(0)

Oloibiri community in Ogbian Local Government of Bayelsans State where oil was first discovered in Nigeria in 1958 has arranged a special marathon event tagged, “Oloibiri-Run Yenagoa Half Marathon.” to attract international attention to the community.
According to the organisers, who spoke to New Telegraph on Wednesday, the marathon event, which will be the first of its kind to ever hold in this part of the country, will attract local and international runners to participate in any one of the three race categories, including 5km, 10km and the main 21km race.
The event, which is being promoted by Mahogany 21 Century Concepts in collaboration with relevant
institutional partners and stakeholders is aimed at promoting sports, talent development and other socio-economic benefits.
The project coordinator, Eyinimi Omorozi, said the marathon run will also serve as a strategic platform to give national and international recognition and visibility to Oloibiri in the attempt to promote and preserve for posterity the Oloibiri national historical heritage that has far too long been abandoned.
He explained that the neglected and seemingly forgotten Oloibiri will be brought to the lamplight once again through the event.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Mechanic dies while repairing truck

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

An auto technician, Joseph Adesola, has been trapped to death at Ajao Estate, Lagos, while repairing a truck. The incident occurred about 4pm on Monday when the truck hub fell on the victim, who was working beneath it. It was learnt that the fully loaded 20 feet containerised truck, which was jacked up when the […]
Metro & Crime

Police nab four robbers terrorising Lagos residents

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Police have apprehended four suspected armed robbers terrorising residents of Alakuko area of Lagos State. The suspects – Suleiman Babajide (26), Mustapha Michael (25), Daniel Gideon (23) and Olalekan Adesina (26) – were said to be disposing residents of Amje, Ajegunle, Mosalasi and Daleko communities. The suspects were arrested on Tuesday, after attacking the residents […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap Edo deputy gov’s younger brother

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cajetan Mmuta, Benin Armed robbers and kidnappers now have free day in Edo as a younger brother to the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Mr  Frederick Shaibu has been reportedly kidnapped by gunmen. He was abducted on Monday morning while driving his kids to their school in Benin, the state capital. However, no contact […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica